First HorseGrooms Live Q&A with Top Groom Cory Tual

HorseGrooms is committed to helping grooms grow, learn, and connect. That’s why we’re so excited to announce our upcoming Live Q&A with Corentin “Cory” Tual, head groom and barn manager for U.S. showjumper Lillie Keenan! This exclusive online event inside the HorseGrooms Community is everyone’s chance to gain insider tips and career advice directly from one of the best in the industry.

Meet Cory Tual

Cory Tual has built a career working with some of the top showjumping horses in the world. His expertise covers everything from daily grooming routines and health checks to prepping horses for competition. Cory’s experience and insights are invaluable to anyone who wants to elevate their horse care skills. Read more about Cory in this HorseGrooms article.

During this Q&A, grooms and other interested equestrians have the opportunity to:

Hear firsthand about Cory’s day-to-day routines and strategies.

Learn practical tips for keeping horses healthy and competition-ready.

Get your own questions answered by a professional groom at the top of his game.

Event Details

📅 Date: Tuesday, December 17th, 2024

⏰ Time: 7 PM EST

📍 Where: Online in the HorseGrooms Community

🎥 Recording Available: Yes

👉 Sign Up here

This event is completely free, and all grooms and other interested equestrians are welcome to join. Don’t miss your chance to learn from one of the best!

What’s Next?

The Q&A with Cory is just the beginning. Starting January 7, HorseGrooms is launching the HorseGrooms Insiders Membership, a new addition to the HorseGrooms Community that will offer even more value to grooms around the world. Insiders will gain access to monthly events, like the one with Cory, with top grooms and industry experts, plus exclusive resources to help them advance their career.

Save Your Spot Today!

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from Cory Tual and get inspired for your own grooming journey or the care of your horse.

We can’t wait to see you there!

