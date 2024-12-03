First HorseGrooms’ Meet-Up of the Winter Hosted at Desert International Horse Park

HorseGrooms is thrilled to announce the first HorseGrooms Meet-Up of this winter, hosted at Desert International Horse Park (DIHP) in Thermal, CA. This exciting event will take place during Holiday 2, the Major League Show Jumping week, on Tuesday, December 10th, from 6 to 8 PM.

The Meet-Up is open to all grooms—regardless of discipline, level, or number of horses. These gatherings are designed to bring grooms together to connect, learn, and support one another, and HorseGrooms is so grateful that Desert Horse Park supports this. The HorseGrooms Meet-Ups offer a blend of education and camaraderie, fostering a strong sense of community within the HorseGrooms network.

Attendees will enjoy an interactive format featuring four expert speakers, each leading 20-minute sessions as small breakout groups rotate between them. DIHP will provide snacks and drinks.

The event’s lineup includes:

Top Groom Margo Thomas: Sharing insights from her journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics with Laura Kraut’s Baloutinue.

Dr. Barb Blasko of ShowMD: Offering tips on self-care for grooms, ensuring that those who care for horses can also take care of themselves.

Fitness Instructor Mike Barthelemy of Limitless Performance LLC: Demonstrating simple stretches to keep grooms feeling their best.

Dietician Kimberly Maloomian of Kimba’s Kitchen, RD, LDN: Teaching healthy eating habits for busy schedules and making easy, nutritious snacks on-site.

To top it off, each attendee will leave with a goodie bag, thanks to the generosity of Desert International Horse Park, Ride Every Stride, Instagrooms, Dzia Sport, Kimba’s Kitchen, ShowMD, Limitless Performance LLC, Corro, and, of course, HorseGrooms.

To attend the event, please fill out the RSVP form and keep an eye out for updates in the HorseGrooms Community and on HorseGrooms’ social media pages (@horse.grooms and @deserthorsepark). For more information, go to http://www.horsegrooms.com/. Information is available in English and Spanish.

————-

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global platform dedicated to supporting professional grooms and the equestrian community through education, support, and connection. HorseGrooms provides valuable resources, from expert articles and guides to exclusive membership content, helping grooms excel in their roles while prioritizing horse welfare. HorseGrooms’ mission is to elevate the grooming profession and foster a strong, supportive community that champions the vital work of grooms in equestrian teams. Through initiatives like in-person events, Q&A webinars with top grooms and industry professionals, and practical tools for everyday horse care, HorseGrooms empowers grooms to enhance their skills, expand their knowledge, and build meaningful connections. For more information, visit HorseGrooms.com.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette@dinetteneuteboom.com