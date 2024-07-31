Four Sixes Equine Supplements Joins The Run for a Million Sponsor Family

Guthrie, TX, August 1, 2024 – An exciting new partnership between The Run For A Million and the Four Sixes™ Equine Supplements™ is announced as competitors gear up for the richest event in the history of reining and the most exciting new event in cow horse and cutting! The Run For A Million is hosted by the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 12-17, 2024. Since its inception in 2019, this innovative event sells out year after year, and is attended by the biggest names in the equine industry.

This partnership highlights the mutual commitment of the Four Sixes and The Run For A Million to delivering the highest standard of care to the horses, which are central to the western lifestyle. Competitors and spectators at The Run For A Million will have the opportunity to learn more about the Four Sixes Equine Supplements and the incredible legacy of the Four Sixes Ranch by visiting with the team in Barn A, the Four Sixes Ranch Supply House booth, and the Four Sixes Ranch Stallion Lounge throughout the August event.

During The Run For A Million, a one-of-a-kind Western riding competition, sixteen riders, including some of the most accomplished National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) professionals in the history of the sport, will compete for a purse of $1,000,000. In addition to the Million Dollar Competition, the event hosts the $200,000 Cow Horse Challenge, $200,000 Cutting Horse Challenge, Youth Reining Challenge, Youth Working Cow Horse Challenge, Rookie Level 1 Challenge, Rookie Level 2 Challenge, $50,000 Added Non Pro Challenge, Amateur Challenge, $100,000 Added Open Shoot Out, $30,000 Cowboy Heritage Ranch Challenge, and $150,000 Bareback Buck Out Invitational. During The Run For a Million Paramount Network will also be filming season five of its unscripted reality show, The Last Cowboy, which is scheduled to premiere in November 2024. The goal of The Last Cowboy and The Run for a Million event is to celebrate and promote the western lifestyle and performance horse industry.

“We are very excited to have Four Sixes Equine Supplements as an event partner for the first time this year. The Four Sixes Ranch has decades of experience and knowledge raising athletic working Quarter Horses. Legendary Quarter Horses and superior Angus cattle are the hallmark of this heritage ranch with that comes the experience from multiple generations keeping their program at the forefront of the western industry. This is a natural fit,” says Amanda Brumley Vice President and Producer of The Run For A Million.

Four Sixes Equine Supplements were developed to fuel the Ranch’s own remuda of working, breeding, and show horses. The product line includes formulations for equine joint health, complete gastrointestinal support, a carefully-balanced multi-vitamin/mineral supplement, a daily electrolyte powder, and an electrolyte paste for additional replenishment on-the-go. These nutritional formulas were meticulously designed by and for the Four Sixes Ranch, in collaboration with some of the world’s leading equine veterinarians and nutritionists. The ranch-inspired supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients and based upon peer-reviewed research, ensuring optimal nutrition for the hardest working horses, both on the ranch and in the performance arena.

“The ranch has a century-long legacy of raising, training, and caring for some of the world’s best Quarter Horses,” says Dr. Nathan Canaday, Four Sixes Ranch Veterinarian & Horse Division Manager. “The Four Sixes Equine Supplements line reflects the ranch’s ongoing commitment to promoting equine health through premium nutrition.These research based formulas are at the core of a horses’ daily nutritional needs and we’re proud to share our practical experience and knowledge with the industry.”

“Developing this product line with the Four Sixes Ranch was born out of a mutual commitment to premium nutrition, optimizing equine performance, and the Sixes’ long legacy of being a leader in horse care,” adds Dr. Rob Franklin, Internal Medicine Specialist, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Four Sixes Equine Supplements, and Past President of the American Association of Equine Practitioners. “Teaming up with The Run For A Million offers the perfect opportunity to engage with leaders in the western performance world and to provide education around the critical role nutrition plays in helping these elite equine athletes to perform at their best and recover effectively.”

About Four Sixes Equine Supplements

Premium equine supplements carefully designed by leading veterinarians and nutritionists to fuel legendary horses on the ranch and in the arena. These nutritional formulas were inspired and informed by the legacy of the Four Sixes Ranch, which has been raising best-in-class Quarter Horses for nearly 100 years. Based on research, Four Sixes Equine Supplements provide the optimal combination of nutrients to help horses reach their full potential in their respective disciplines and give horse owners and professionals the peace of mind that their equine partners are receiving nutrition that meets the Four Sixes’ rigorous standards. To learn more visit www.6666equinesupplements.com.

About The Run for a Million

The Run For A Million is the richest event in the history of reining and the most exciting and thrilling new event in cutting and cow horse. Taylor Sheridan’s competition event celebrates the growth of the western lifestyle and western performance equine industry by showcasing the bravery and tenacity of riders from across the globe. It boasts an abundance of horse events, front row seats into the making of the reality show, “The Last Cowboy,” performances from top country artists, culinary offerings and more. Visit www.therunforamillion.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Megan Soliah

Bosque Ranch

megan@bosqueranchheadquarters.com

(323) 847-2411

Jessica Normand

Four Sixes Equine Supplements

jessica@6666equinesupplements.com

(806) 660-6666