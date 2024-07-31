AQHA-IEA Outstanding Leader Scholarship Winners Announced

(Columbus, Ohio) The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2nd Annual AQHA-IEA Outstanding Leader Scholarship Awards which recognizes IEA and AQHYA members who have shown outstanding leadership qualities and a commitment to participation in one or both organizations.

Funded through an on-going partnership with the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and the American Quarter Horse Youth Association (AQHYA), the AQHA-IEA Outstanding Leader Scholarships highlight the similar missions of promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian activities with a strong desire to develop youth involvement and their leadership skills. Through organized competitions, educational programs and leadership opportunities, IEA is focused not only on introducing young athletes to equestrian sports, but also to inspire and facilitate adults to continue their journey in equestrian athletics for a lifetime.

“IEA utilizes thousands of horses across the nation annually in our draw-based competition format, many of which are Quarter Horses,” states IEA Founder and Executive Director, Roxane Durant. “The versatility of the Quarter Horse makes them perfect equine partners for all three of our disciplines (Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage). AQHA has been an industry leader in promoting the breed as well as offering a wide variety of strong youth programs. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with AQHA to cross-promote youth activities and leadership development and collaborate on ideas for growth of the industry.“

“Youth are the future of our industry and supporting youth equestrian organizations is a key initiative of AQHA,” said AQHA Chief Executive Officer Karl Stressman. “With so many American Quarter Horses used in IEA competition, we look forward to bringing that horse-to-rider connection full circle by continuing our partnership and providing expanded scholarship opportunities for IEA and AQHYA members.”

The AQHA-IEA Outstanding Leader Scholarship was open to 10th – 12th grade IEA and AQHYA members who maintained a 3.0 GPA along with an application process detailing their leadership activities, references, and a video.

The following award winners will each receive a cash award of $500:

AVERY ADAMSON – A Senior riding for Halvorson Ranch – Oklahoma City, OK – (Western Region 7)

– A Senior riding for Halvorson Ranch – Oklahoma City, OK – (Western Region 7) McKINNEY ATKINSON – A Senior riding for Flamekissed Equestrian Team – Portal, GA – (Western Region 4)

– A Senior riding for Flamekissed Equestrian Team – Portal, GA – (Western Region 4) ANDIE JONES – A Senior riding for Southern Breeze Team – Fresno, TX – (Hunt Seat Zone 7)

– A Senior riding for Southern Breeze Team – Fresno, TX – (Hunt Seat Zone 7) MAKENNA NOON – A Senior riding for KM Equestrian – Findlay, OH – (Western Region 5)

– A Senior riding for KM Equestrian – Findlay, OH – (Western Region 5) ARIANA SCHNEIDER – A Senior riding for Lucky Fox Farm – Mufreesboro, TN – (Hunt Seat Zone 4)

– A Senior riding for Lucky Fox Farm – Mufreesboro, TN – (Hunt Seat Zone 4) ABIGAIL TIBBITS – A Senior riding for Fountain Valley School – Colorado Springs, CO – (Hunt Seat Zone 8) and Aspire Equestrian Team – Franktown, CO – (Western Region 8)

In addition to winning the AQHA-IEA Outstanding Leader Scholarships, the three Western award winners listed above also happened to be the IEA Western Zone Senior Scholarship Award Winners who were announced at the 2024 IEA Western National Finals in Fort Worth, TX. These cash awards were selected from a separate application process and funded through the IEA Western Scholarship Fund. Cash awards were presented as follows:

Makenna Noon – $1,000

McKinney Atkinson – $500

Abigail Tibbits – $500

###

ABOUT AMERICAN QUARTER HORSE ASSOCIATION

AQHA is the world’s largest equine breed registry and membership organization. Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Amarillo, Texas, AQHA records and preserves the pedigrees of more than 6 million American Quarter Horses. From ranching to racing, showing to recreational riding and rodeo, the American Quarter Horse does it all, and its Association provides services, experiences and benefits for members to enhance Quarter Horse ownership. The opportunities are endless through AQHA’s youth organization, AQHYA, to enhance horsemanship, leadership and education through programs, events, contests and scholarships. To learn more, visit www.aqha.com.

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

Now entering their 23rd year, the IEA has nearly 15,000 members across the United States participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. There is no need for a rider to own a horse because the IEA hosting team supplies a mount and tack to each equestrian for competitions. IEA’s mission is to promote lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics by introducing students in grades 4-12 to equestrian competition, educational and leadership opportunities. IEA also provides opportunities to inspire and facilitate adults to continue their journey in equestrian athletics for a lifetime. For more information, visit www.RideIEA.org

Media Contact:

Kimber Whanger, Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA)

IEA Director of Marketing & Communications

kimber@rideiea.org | 614.542.9415 | RideIEA.org | @rideiea