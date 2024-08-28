GGT- FOOTING® HAS BEEN VERY BUSY THIS SUMMER!

Not only have we been busy travelling. But our arena consultants and sand consultants have been remarkably busy creating special preblended material for your use!

We are fortunate enough to have dealers who have access to specialty sand that has been evaluated in a lab for proper content and ability to bind w our GGT Footing textiles.

These blended products are available to everyone via super sacks, and they are shipped from the Northeast and California. As well as Canada!

Working with scientific testing is the only way to assure that you have proper sand that will offer all the characteristics of support for the equine athletes that we all love! And will be a great investment in your horse’s health!

On top of preblended material. We also have water free preblended material that can be shipped via super sacks as well.

This enables our clients to use their own excavator -but still have access to top quality sand and textiles mix that has already been evaluated and engineered for high performance.

We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm for this preblended material and if you are interested to know more and need a quote…. please send your arena size and your contact details to cynthia.keating@polysols.com

GGT -Footing ® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc.

Located in Spartanburg Sc. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened ten years ago to accommodate the growing needs. We also have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of Arena textile additives, specialty CONDITIONER s, stall Ez mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control. Underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

GGT -Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

For more information on GGT Footing ®

Visit http://www.ggt-footing.com/

Media Contact:

Polysols Corporation

Spartanburg, S.C.29301

864-804-0011

Cynthia.keating@polysols.com