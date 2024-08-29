Replay and/or Attend American Horse Council’s 2024 Educational Content

As young and old head back to school, the American Horse Council is using the opportunity to remind the equestrian community of its commitment to providing high-quality educational content through our webinars and podcasts. Here’s a list to check out of offerings to-date:

“What is Equine Assisted Learning?” Podcast March 2024

“Trail riding and the Great Outdoors” Podcast April 2024

“Adopt a Horse” Podcast May 2024

“Donkeys, Hinnies and Mules – Oh My!” Podcast June 2024

AHC Conference Highlights – June 2024

“Little Horses Lending Helpful Hooves” Podcast July 2024

“So, you think you want boarders?” Podcast August 2024

“Urban Riding Programs” Webinar August 2024

Webinars & Recordings – The American Horse Council and Podcasts – The American Horse Council

And here’s some upcoming content:

September podcast “How and why to form a state horse council, and how to sustain one”

October podcast “Inclusion in the equine/equestrian community”

October webinar “Biosecurity for every horse” sponsored by Zoetis (Oct 21 st )

) November podcast “Careers in the horse industry”

November webinar “Equine Appraisals” sponsored by Jarvis Insurance (Nov 11 th )

) December podcast “Farm Bill Updates”

And get the latest news and updates by becoming an AHC member to receive our monthly newsletter and tax bulletins!

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.



Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org