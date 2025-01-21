GGT Footing kicks off the new year with Ribbon Cutting ceremony at The Vista Schooling and Event Center in Aiken, South Carolina

On a beautiful sunny Sunday afternoon on January 5th a great crowd of enthusiastic equestrians came out to see the new all-weather arena footing by CB Arenas. The arena offers a dressage and a stadium course for all who use the vista to enjoy.

With 27 years of arena building experience, local resident Clint Bertalan created a fabulous surface for long term use. Clint mixed high quality silica sand and GGT Footing premium textiles for a safe and sound surface for all to enjoy for many years to come.

The arena is being groomed and maintained by the GGT Footing arena conditioner ATV model 80.

The first time the conditioner was used, Morgan Batton, owner and her husband Paul commented on how easy, fast, and beautiful the arena conditioner made the arena surface look and feel!

A lovely musical freestyle dressage was presented by Kathy Viele, a local dressage enthusiast who did a beautiful performance for all to enjoy!

The jumping arena was favored by many, and all were excited to watch Waylon Roberts test the surface with his lovely partner who kept all the jumps up and Waylon gave the footing a huge thumbs up with a great smile!

The Vista Schooling Center is in Aiken, South Carolina. The facility includes 185 beautiful acres of rolling hills and level terrain. It is designed to accommodate a wide range of horse and rider abilities including beginner through international level competitors. The combined training schooling facility supports dressage, cross country, hunter/jumpers, as well as conditioning for all equine disciplines.

Visit their site here to learn more! https://schoolthevista.com/about-our-facility/

GGT Footing ™ is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc. located in Spartanburg SC. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened ten years ago to accommodate the growing needs. We also have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of arena textile additives, specialty arena conditioners, StallEZ mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control. We also offer underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions through our amazing installers!

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

GGT Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

Visit us at http://www.ggt-footing.com/



