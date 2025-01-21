2025 AQHA Convention Schedule Released

Mark your calendar for the 2025 AQHA Convention, which is March 28-31 at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

The 2025 AQHA Convention is March 28-31 at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas. Convention is a chance for breeders, trainers, owners and members from all over the world to discuss issues affecting the industry and discuss proposed changes to the way AQHA does business.

Register for the AQHA convention to:

Make a difference in your Association.

Be involved in the AQHA governance process.

Vote on important AQHA rule changes*.

Attend the Equine Industry Workshop and AIM 25 (Affiliates in Motion Rally).

Mix and Mingle with your fellow horse enthusiasts during special events and receptions, including the Saturday night Convention Party.

Honor breeders who have shaped the industry during the AQHA Breeder Recognition Banquet.

Meet the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 and support the American Quarter Horse at the Foundation Luncheon.

And more!

View the tentative schedule.

Register online by January 31 to avoid late registration fees. AQHA is again offering the young adult registration, which is a special registration rate for members ages 35 and under to be involved in the Association’s governance process.

A current AQHA membership is all that is required to register for the AQHA Convention. Committee meetings are open to registered convention attendees and are conducted in two sessions: An “open discussion” session in which non-committee members can join in the discussion and a “committee member discussion” session in which the discussion is limited to committee members. Occasionally, a meeting moves into a “committee members only” session, per direction of the committee or chairperson.

*To have voting rights at the 2025 Convention, you must be an AQHA member at least 60 days prior to the first day of the 2025 Convention. Members must be in-person to vote at the 2025 Convention.

