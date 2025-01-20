Hallett Joins HHYF Board

Anderson, IN – Award-winning Jessica Hallett has been recently elected to the HHYF Board of Trustees. “Jessica’s creative, youthful approach is an immediate win for HHYF” said HHYF President Allison Conte. “Then add in her hard working attitude and photography skills plus her familiarity with the industry – she will be a wonderful addition to HHYF activities!”

Jessica will join other HHYF trustees including Ron Battoni, Corey Callahan, Karen Craft, Suzanne D’Ambrose, Tabatha DeLong, Katie Eick, James Marshall IV, Ryan Miller, and Emily Ratcliff at the upcoming HHYF annual meeting scheduled for January 27, 2025. The meeting will be both in person and via Zoom for those who cannot attend live. Conte added “Weather permitting, this should be a productive and well attended event with lots on the agenda. We are in the midst of planning our 2025 itinerary as well as discussing some exciting new endeavors for the near future.”

Upon notification of her election, Jessica commented “I am greatly honored to join in the efforts put forth by HHYF. I believe that education and experience are first and foremost the key to the success of harness racing. To be able to give the next generation these hands-on experiences will have an impact not only on the participants, but the sport itself.”

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans. The Foundation has been making a difference in young people’s lives since 1976; its programs include interactive learning experiences with racehorses as well as offering scholarships and creating and distributing educational materials relating to harness racing.

Media Contact:

Ellen Taylor

Executive Director

Harness Horse Youth Foundation

317.908.0029

ellen@hhyf.org