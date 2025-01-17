Go Behind the Scenes at Balmoral Farm with Traci Brooks on the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast with Denise Alvarez

January 17, 2025 – How do you get loyal clients and customers for your equine business?

How do you build a business that allows you to do what you’re great at, even as you grow?

You do it with purpose. And, as you’ll learn from Traci Brooks’ journey to building Balmoral Farm to be the successful equine business it is today, you also do it by taking advantage of the opportunities that come your way.

That’s just one of the key takeaways from Traci’s candid interview on the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast with Denise Alvarez.

Traci and Carleton Brooks are the husband and wife team behind Balmoral Farm, a premier hunter jumper program. Together, they’ve trained and produced numerous National Champions and Grand Champions in Professional, Junior, Pony and Amateur hunter and jumper divisions at some of the industry’s most prestigious shows such as Devon, The National Horse Show, The Washington International Horse Show, The Pennsylvania National Horse Show, Capital Challenge, USEF Pony Finals and FEI North American Youth Championships.

While these are external accolades, what you’ll see if you look online is a client team that loves and appreciates the Brooks and their dedication to putting the horse first. It’s not just something they say, it’s something they live, and you’ll hear that come through as Traci shares.

In this podcast episode, you’ll hear how Traci went from growing up in a non-horse family in Ohio to a kid who basically lived at the barn to building a very successful business partnership with her husband Carleton.

Along the way, you’ll learn how to build a staff team you can trust, the keys to building an equine business with purpose, and the advice Traci would give to fellow equestrian entrepreneurs.

Listen to How to Build an Equine Business With Purpose with Traci Brooks:

