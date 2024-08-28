Heather Wallace Teams Up with Paralympian and Trafalgar Square Books for New Release, Beyond Expectations

Heather Wallace, the multiple award-winning and best-selling author of equine non-fiction and fiction books has now teamed up with US Paralympic Dressage rider Sydney Collier and Trafalgar Square Books for her newest release, Beyond Expectations: An Extraordinary Equestrian Journey from Deadly Diagnosis to the Paralympic Games.

Sydney Collier is blind in one eye and paralyzed on one side of her body. As a result, writing her memoir was a distant dream until she paired up with the author of Confessions of a Timid Rider at Equitana in 2019 and again at Equine Affaire in 2022. After years of hard work, laughter, and tears, Syd’s story is now available with a foreword written by Olympic show jumper Georgina Bloomberg.

This book is a motivational journey of a young girl with big dreams who became diagnosed with a deadly disease at a young age. Despite debilitating symptoms and multiple setbacks, Syd fought to achieve her goals of competing in the Paralympics and becoming a motivating force for others with disabilities, in the equestrian world and out.

Comments for Beyond Expectations

“Once I started, it was hard to put down. What I learned was that her ability to overcome adversity and her power of positivity was indeed ‘Beyond Expectations’. Beezie Madden, Olympic Gold Medalist, Two-Time Winner FEI World Cup Finals, Four-Time USEF Equestrian of the Year.

“Beyond Expectations is a gripping memoir, simultaneously heartwarming and heart wrenching.” Robert Dover, Six-Time Olympian, Former Technical Advisor US Dressage Team, Founder of the Equestrian Aid Foundation, and author of The Gates to Brilliance.

Beyond Expectations: An Extraordinary Equestrian Journey from Deadly Diagnosis to the Paralympic Games

By Sydney Collier and Heather Wallace

Published by Trafalgar Square Books

Copyright 2024, Sydney Collier. All rights reserved.

$24.95 US Paperback; $16.99 Ebook

Available at https://trafalgarbooks.com/products/beyond-expectations?variant=49155468198185

Review copies available upon request

About the Author

Heather Wallace is the award-winning author of the books Confessions of a Timid Rider, Adulting with Horses, and Girl Forward: A Tale of One Woman’s Unlikely Adventure in Mongolia. In addition, she publishes a popular blog called The Timid Rider and co-hosts the podcast Adulting with Horses. By day, Heather is a certified equine and canine sports massage therapist dedicated to helping animals holistically. She lives in New Jersey with her children, dogs, and horses.

About the Publisher

