National Cutting Horse Association Announces Celebrity Cutting Event Benefitting UT Southwestern Medical Center

Event Date: November 29, 2024

Location: Will Rogers Coliseum, Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX — [TBD] — The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) proudly announces its Celebrity Cutting Challenge on November 29, 2024, at the Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. This exciting event will feature stars from various entertainment entities, all competing in the art of cutting to raise funds for UT Southwestern Medical Center’s cancer programs in Fort Worth. NCHA, alongside chairs Nicole Sheridan and Kit Moncrief, is elated to host this event.

“We’re excited to combine the thrill of cutting with a cause that touches so many lives,” said Jay Winborn, NCHA Executive Director. “This event not only showcases our sport but also supports UT Southwestern in providing exceptional care to our friends and neighbors facing a cancer diagnosis.”

“We are honored that UT Southwestern has been selected as the beneficiary of the 2024 NCHA Celebrity Cutting event,” said Daniel K. Podolsky, M.D., President of UT Southwestern. “This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to the North Texas community, especially Fort Worth and the whole of Tarrant County, strengthening UT Southwestern’s mission to prevent and ease the burden of cancer through screenings, innovative research, impactful education, and unparalleled patient care.”

Participants will be paired with experienced trainers, navigating the challenges of the arena in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Tickets will be available [TBD] , through the NCHA. VIP experiences and sponsorship opportunities are available for those wishing to contribute further.

For more information, email NCHA’s Director of Marketing & Sponsorships, Carley Myers at cmyers@nchacutting.com

Media Contact:

Carley Myers

Director of Marketing & Sponsorship

National Cutting Horse Association

Phone: (817) 244-6188

Email: cmyers@nchacutting.com