Highly Anticipated Equestrian Documentary “Horses & the Science of Harmony” Trailer out now

Fairfield, CA Oct 18, 2024 – Full length feature film “Horses and the Science of Harmony” examines the nature of harmony between horse and rider through the eyes of 3-day event rider Bubby Upton and through the lens of cutting-edge science.

Horses and the Science of Harmony tells the emotional story of Bubby Upton, a rising star in British 3-day eventing, who suffered a catastrophic spinal injury yet bravely fought to get back to doing what she loves…ride. Bubby’s story is woven alongside ground breaking research to educate viewers about equine behavior and optimal well-being, while simultaneously asking the question “what is it about horses that speaks so strongly to our hearts?’

Horses & the Science of Harmony features the “who’s who” of British eventing, including

Mary King, Lucinda Green and Piggy March, as well as some of the top equine veterinarians and researchers in the world – all weighing in on the concept of harmony between humans and horses.

The official trailer for “Horses and the Science of Harmony,” produced by UK equine performance specialist Dr. Sue Dyson and US-based Kathryn Lauritzen of Padma Video is available to watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbC7Ny6K27k

Horses and The Science of Harmony will be free to view, starting Friday October 25, 2024 on Youtube as well as on Equus Television Network streaming on Smart TV platforms Apple TV, Amazon Fire, ROKU, LG, Samsung and http://www.equustelevision.net/.

Further information from:

Kathryn Lauritzen, Padma Video 925-457-5812 PadmaVideo@gmail.com

###

Notes to editors:

Interviews can be arranged with Dr Sue Dyson. Images available upon request

About Sue Dyson: Dr. Sue Dyson specializes in equine orthopedics, with a focus on lameness and poor performance in sports horses. She lectures internationally and is known both for her clinical work and extensive research having published over 450 peer-reviewed papers on lameness and diagnostic imaging in scientific journals. She also co-authored several veterinary textbooks, as well as training and competing at National level in both eventing and show jumping.

About Kathryn Lauritzen, Padma Video: Through Padma Video, Kathryn Lauritzen creates educational, marketing and documentary films specializing in the human-animal bond. Kathryn seeks to illuminate the strong, beautiful and complicated relationship between humans and animals, asking the question during all phases of video production… how can we make the world better for them? http://www.padmavideo.com/

About Equus Television Network: EQUUS Television Network is the premier global destination for equestrian and equine-related content. With a commitment to delivering high-quality programming, EQUUS TV offers a diverse range of content, including news and on the scene reporting from the world’s most important equine-related events, documentaries, competitions, educational segments, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders. EQUUS Television Network is available on most SmartTV Platforms SUBSCRIPTION FREE, including Amazon Fire, APPLE TV, LG, Samsung, ROKU, and now STIRR. http://www.equustelevision.net/

Media Contact:

Kathryn Lauritzen

925-457-5812

padmavideo@gmail.com