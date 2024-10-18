WeatherBeeta and Valley Vet Launch “Blankets For Bales” Program to Support A Home For Every Horse

Donate Hay with Every Blanket Purchase and Help Horses in Need This Winter

Albuquerque, NM—October 18, 2024– In an initiative to support rescue horses this winter, WeatherBeeta and Valley Vet have joined forces with A Home For Every Horse to launch the Blankets For Bales program. From October 4, 2024, through January 3, 2025, horse owners and caretakers have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of horses in need by purchasing a turnout blanket.

For every WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Essential or Classic Turnout Blanket purchased from either WeatherBeeta.com or ValleyVet.com, one bale of hay will be donated to an A Home For Every Horse rescue center. These donations will directly help rescue horses during the cold winter months, providing essential nourishment for equids in need.

“WeatherBeeta has been a valued partner of A Home For Every Horse since the beginning, providing hundreds of blankets to adopters,” said Melissa Kitchen, President of the Equine Network Foundation. “Their unwavering commitment to rescues continues with a hay donation when they need it most.”

The collaboration between WeatherBeeta, Valley Vet, and A Home For Every Horse is an effort to make a tangible difference in the lives of horses awaiting their forever homes. Participating in the Blankets For Bales program allows equestrians to support a good cause while ensuring their own horses stay warm and protected this winter.

Rescue centers in need of support are encouraged to apply to receive hay donations by filling out the application form available on both the A Home For Every Horse and WeatherBeeta websites.

About A Home For Every Horse

A Home For Every Horse provides support for equine rescues, sanctuaries and care facilities by acting as a resource, bridging the gap between rescue organizations and those who can assist them. For more information, visit ahomeforeveryhorse.com.

About WeatherBeeta

Since 2011, WeatherBeeta has been proud to partner with A Home for Every Horse. From the start, our goal has been to provide adopters with high-quality blankets that ensure comfort, protection and the perfect fit. Every adopter taking in a horse from one of A Home for Every Horse’s registered rescue centers receives a brand-new WeatherBeeta blanket, giving them peace of mind that their rescue horse will be protected from the elements, helping them to recuperate and thrive.

We are extremely proud to sponsor A Home for Every Horse. We believe every horse deserves to feel protected, no matter the weather.

Media Contact:

Francesca Priore

Marketing Manager

fpriore@equinenetwork.com