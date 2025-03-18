Horizon Structures Presents Series: Buying Your Horse Barn Á La Carte

The beauty of modular barn building designs go more than skin deep, with their style and substance and myriad of designs. But did you know that customizing any of the standard designs is akin to choosing what you eat for dinner á la carte dining versus from a fixed menu. What fun!

All In The Details

It is the details of barn building that matter when it comes to featuring the new horse housing options that fit an individual’s taste and preferences. And the list of details on offer on the menu at the leading modular barn company Horizon Structures will make your mouth water.

A huge benefit to the buyer is the ability to pick and choose items based on size, components and designs while being able to clearly see what price an upgrade will be to include in the final plan. So figuring out the details of the new barn becomes a bit like choosing what to eat from a restaurant dinner menu:

For starters would you like a modest priced soup or hand-dived scallops? In barn choice this could translate into buying a 3-stall shedrow versus a high-profile 10-stall barn with loft.

Would you like a vegan/gluten free dish or prefer to delve into an expensive cut of beef filet? This might be compared to choosing between a low-profile barn or a Barndominium.

Is the final bill for dinner a huge concern and would you rather opt for a beer-battered piece of cod or the ahi tuna? In barn terms would you like the stalls 10’ x 12’ or 12’ x 12’ with a storage room.

What would you like on the side? Would you prefer haricot verts or a plate of French fries? On the barn menu you might choose between adding Dutch doors to exterior walls or including an overhang.

And what about dessert? A rich Baked Alaska might translate to opting for a copper cupola on the rooftop while a crème brûlée might reflect breaking up the window line by adorning them with shutters.

Take Your Time Reading The Menu

One of the best things about eating out is not just you don’t have to shop for the food provisions yourself and certainly you don’t have to cook the dishes. You don’t even have to supervise someone else completing the cookery. Furthermore, you don’t have to wash up. What a treat!

With a modular barn purchase this translates to not having to source the high-quality components you want in your barn like low-maintenance siding in a particular color; no need to worry about the construction crew showing up to create havoc in your backyard or professional horse property causing a mess, shouting orders and creating noise with tools and equipment; there is no requirement to order supplies or concern yourself with deliveries; and no supervision is needed or delays caused by staff not showing up to complete the job because it’s raining. The factory-built modular literally just shows up, is set up and you are ready to go.

Another hugely fun thing about eating out is being inspired about what to consume discovering dishes on the menu you haven’t thought about creating and no need to worry about how they are prepared. Order them how you want. Well done strip steak, mid-rare swordfish becomes custom paint colors or heavy-duty steel chew-guards.

The Calorific Intake

Healthy eating habits promote good physical and mental health and watching calorific intake alongside consuming good quality fresh fruit and vegetables and meat/fish of known provenance is key to managing health.

The á la carte modular barn menu offers horse owners the opportunity to build a new structure for their beloved horses but also to keep their bank balance and financial position healthy, because each item is priced and each barn feature or option can be included or discarded. Alongside this attribute of known modular customization, is being confident in the knowledge of what will arrive on the plate.

It is essential that you collaborate with the right building partner, i.e. one that has a proven, highly respected reputation for producing consistent excellent craftsmanship and positive customer service experience from start to finish. Yes, the restaurant you choose to patronize is important. And in this case, it doesn’t need to be the one in walking distance around the corner.

If you’d like to check out the huge array of options on the table for your next horse barn purchase simply ask for a quote. You will receive a specification sheet with current pricing that will include estimated delivery costs to your zip code.

The world really is your oyster when it comes to horse structure buying in the modern day, so why not relish the experience and satiate your appetite for barn ownership- whatever your personal tastes and budget may be.

