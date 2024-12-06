Horizon Structures Presents Series: Choose The Best Land To Develop A Horse Farm 

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

When you purchase land with plans to develop it as a horse farm there are a myriad of things to seek, avoid and compromise on before you dive into ownership. When you make informed decisions based not just on price but also on how good the site you’ve set your heart on will really work for use as a horse farm, you will ultimately save yourself headaches and will make the most economic long term decision.

Map It Out

Open, tillable land will always cost more than forested land. And as horses can collide head first into trees when in a frenzied gallop at pasture, it’s best to plan on minimal forestation within grazing areas and limit the amount of forestation on the property, unless you want perimeter privacy protection or plan to cut trails throughout for exercising horses (remember that all woodland trails take a lot of maintenance). Trees left for shade may require constant elevation – a run-in shed may be a better option.

Everyone has a different vision for the size and scope of their horse farm project, and those ideas can change over time. Map out your ideas based on both present day and possible future needs in terms of overall design and decide how any particular piece of property would work by creating an approximate layout and figuring out how it would fit into the geography and geology of the land. Here’s some thoughts on that topic.

There is no perfect land for a horse farm – but there are certainly some options that are better than others. Unless you have an unlimited budget compromises will need to be made. Also consider carefully what the ultimate actual expense may be to fix or to work with those trade-offs and how they might add up to over time annoyance-wise. Compromises can certainly come at a cost so be sure you are prepared for them, whether it’s trudging supplies uphill on a slippery snow-covered driveway requiring additional labor or unnecessary monetary expenses such as buying hay supplies in small quantities due to lack of a suitable area to erect a storage structure.

Realistic Development Expenses

There are many accessorial expenses that come with developing open land to create a workable and hopefully highly functional horse haven. In the excitement of finding suitable land offering that appears to have the credentials to work it is easy to overlook key expenses.

Here’s a summary of what not to miss in your budget process:

Costs for planning permits, electrical inspections and other government registrations or licenses related to horse ownership and building.

Land clearing of brush/debris/trees or plant life and building site excavation and levelling – consider that cutting down trees and leaving stumps will make ground unavailable for mowing and upkeep but removing roots will be costly and require the excavated materials be replaced and compacted.

Driveways and Parking Areas ( wide enough to accommodate larger equipment for deliveries and security to keep humans and horses and wildlife both in/out – size up your needs here).

Drainage Installation (see info here on Ditches, Dirt and Disasters).

Energy Needs, Services Access & Supply Storage – Water/septic/electric/cable/propane/oil/generators/solar panels/Wifi – think above and below ground and consider needs for lighting and power to fields/paddocks/exercise areas. Sites in rural areas may need wells dug and septic systems installed.

Security Options – Wifi/underground cables/CCTV.

Fencing and Gates – both for pastures and for perimeter security needs. Consider also shelter needs such as run-in sheds.

Pasture Management – reseeding/bushhogging/removal poisonous plants/trees and haying or other management of larger areas requiring frequent maintenance.

Arena – Indoors or out.

Horse manure disposal.

Storage provision for larger supplies such as hay and bedding – safe storage matters. Buy good hay and keep it that way.

Insurance costs – be aware most homeowners polices do not cover liability for horse ownership.

Ongoing costs for maintenance of buildings and land, including capital outlay for the equipment and supplies necessary to complete the tasks.

Special Site Provisos For Equestrian Business Set Up

Successful set up of an equestrian business encompasses smart decisions on not just site selection factors such as proximity to the road for ease of access in all weathers for deliveries and clientele, but also making a wise choice in regional location and foot traffic metrics.

Do your due diligence before you cut the check and buy the land because creating a new clientele in an area that is already saturated with half-empty boarding barns or is located in a remote area that is unhospitable to keeping horses will make business development difficult. Take a horse biz reality check.

Check with local authorities about special building code needs for public equestrian facilities versus a private horse farm, as well as limits on numbers of horses per acre and other requirements. Every town is different so don’t assume because you see a working horse property close by operating in a specific fashion, that it isn’t one that enjoys the benefit of being ‘grandfathered in’ under current local ordinances rather than subject to newer restrictions.

