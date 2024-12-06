American Horse Council Internship Opportunities

The American Horse Council (AHC) is a Washington-based advocacy organization that represents individual members and over 130 equine organizations before Congress and the federal regulatory agencies. AHC member organizations include breed registries, national and state equine associations, state horse councils, recreational associations, and organizations representing racetracks, equestrians, horse shows, veterinarians, farriers, rodeos, and other equine-related stakeholders.

The AHC is currently seeking student interns for the Spring 2025 (January – April). All internships can be completed remotely, but opportunities are also available for students wishing to experience government affairs activities in person in Washington, D.C. All projects are supervised by AHC staff and are limited to 12-week terms. Students may choose to receive course credit or a financial stipend (up to $125 per week dependent on agreed upon project commitment). Project commitments typically range from 10-20 hours per week. The AHC is also able to accommodate thesis projects and other student lead research academic credit needs.

Students in AHC internships gain experience in the larger equine industry through exposure to association involvement in active government affairs and regulatory issues at the Federal level and introduction to the immense range of industry stakeholders. Interns are invited to attend virtual staff meetings to understand active and future AHC initiatives outside of their direct project as well as general association operations. Students do not need horse experience to apply.

Projects listed for student involvement are not necessarily comprehensive of all available opportunities. Students are encouraged to reach out to AHC if they have a related interest that is not specifically listed. This would include students interested in advocacy and political science, equine welfare, and other industry related topics.

Applications are due by December 23, 2024.

For more information and or to apply contact

Julie Broadway, AHC President, at jbroadway@horsecouncil.org

