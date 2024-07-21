Horizon Structures Presents Series: Don’t Overlook The Details In Horse Barn Plans

Photos are available on request.

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

Horse barn plans are more than the name implies. The ‘plan’ to build something to a specific measurement and design is actually more of a ‘must do’ because if you overlook a detail when reading and interpreting the plans drafted, you risk making some serious structural blunders.

The matter of creating the right horse barn to house and care for equines on a daily basis does require some forethought. There is no shortage of inspiration from which to begin devising the ‘dream’ horse barn.

Limitations to the interior open space element and the ultimate interior design of the barn for fit, form, and function weigh heavily in the design of all types of construction.

How a building is engineered protects the building from collapse or damage due to snow load or high winds. A basic understanding of how a roof is designed and how snow and wind load factors into the business of construction can be found here – roof design does matter!

A robust frame with appropriate anchors and attachment methods is imperative to secure the barn both in/to the ground via piers. Deep footers that will withstand frost heave are necessary to secure the structural foundation. The support beams and posts need to be correctly spaced to provide structural support for the walls and roof of the building. A complex tapestry of rafters and braces is needed to support the roof, but bear in mind the rafters or trusses are only as strong as the wood members that support them. Structural support to the rafters/trusses is provided by heavy duty headers and posts/pillars. Often 3 ply glue-lam beams are used for these framing members or lumber is ‘sistered’ together to provide the necessary load bearing strength. Every door and window will also require extra support with headers and posts, particularly large span entrance doors. There is much that goes into building the 3-D jigsaw puzzle to ensure it will withstand the assaults of Mother Nature and stand the test of Father Time.

Horse owners are not necessarily well-versed in construction terms such girts and bracing requirements, purlins, joists, rafters, grade beams, headers and strong ties. While designing their own barn and completing the plans may sound like a cost-saving approach to building a barn, it likely will not result in the best outcome for durability and longevity, safety and security of the building. That is what engineers/architects, drafting professionals, and construction personnel all bring to the stable.

But there is no reason the horse owner cannot gain a clear understanding of the pre-requisites that should be included in the barn plans and learn how to interpret them. The better the barn purchaser understands the construction process, the better they will comprehend the reasoning behind how small changes to floor plans and heights of walls, the addition of loft spaces and weight bearing second level floors etc. can make a big change necessary in the structural framing of the barn and hence change the cost of the build.

For a potential horse barn buyer a quick 101 read on understanding barn building plans is a great way to educate themselves and can potentially save them from making costly mistakes. There is a laundry list of errors that may occur during planning and construction; pole barn designs with posts set with a lack of depth to withstand freeze and thaw/lateral wind pressure on the barn walls or upward/downward pressure on the roof; lack of structural support for the dead loads of floors and roofs; incorrectly placed or missing bracing; a lack of heavy duty collar ties and truss/rafter bolts/screw/plates; buildings set ‘off-square’, and the list goes on. By doing a bit of homework, the horse owner can be cognizant of the main features that factor into horse barn design.

The ability to read a set of building plans sounds simple. And actually it is reasonably straightforward once you’ve read up on topic. The devil is in the details when it comes to both drafting the plans and when following them.

Consider for example, the site preparation. The need for accuracy in siting the actual placement of the piers to support structural components of the building may seem obvious. However, being a few inches off on the overall sizing of the footprint of the structure with all sides being square and at 90 degrees with no slight trapezium or parallelogram on the ground layout may not seem a big deal. But the reality is that unless the building measures exactly the same across each diagonal of its rectangular shape, the issue with not being ‘square’ will make it harder to complete tasks like interior finish carpentry and roofing.

The standard of workmanship and construction materials is also important if you want to attain an excellent end result. Take the instance of the building not being built plumb (perfectly vertical, the lack of plumb problem will be magnified each foot the building rises from the ground. By the time framing is complete and roofing begins, the corners of the building will be well off 90 degrees.

The foundation on which a structure is built is always important. Whether the soil or surface material under and around the building has been tampered with, moved or back-filled, compacted or layered with different components, all become essential factors for drainage and sustained support for the weight of the barn.

The sincere advantages of purchasing modular construction barns go further than the obvious ones of less stress and hassle ( especially know to-the-penny-quote that includes freight/delivery and set up), shorter timelines to actual use, the choice from a large selection of styles and designs and nationwide access.

The professionals that engineer and design these modular structures ( given you choose a reputable company of course) ensure that the building plans meet or exceed all the requirements necessary to make it structurally sound and to address whatever building code needs are in a particular region or climate. Then just as importantly, they quality control the build to ensure the final result is identical to what is laid down in the plans.

Factory built structures, including the very popular Barndominium, offer a quality-controlled environment for construction unencumbered by lack of supervision, poor weather or material supply issues.

Collaboration with the right construction partner can make the whole building process a pleasurable versus onerous experience with a result that is as ‘expected’ with no overruns on costs or unforeseen issues with the structure down the road.

Peace of mind begins and ends with having a basic knowledge of what stable is on the table. How is it built? Of what materials? By whom and with what experience? What is the bottom-line price? What will it look like when it is complete? For example: It is hard to imagine what living above horses in a Barndo will look like and how much space and ‘condo living’ ambience the upstairs will offer. Today’s technology provides the availability to take a walk through and actually know exactly what it will feel like to live in.

All these questions should be succinctly addressed by the modular horse barn company that is chosen.

Quality never goes out of style. And even as we reach adulthood, neither does doing your homework.

