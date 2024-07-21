Leading Horse Care Brand Farnam and Country Music Trio, The Castellows, Release Second Song on both Instagram and TikTok as Part of Breakthrough “Everything for the Ride” Campaign; Three New Influencers Added and Sweeps Opportunities Coming this Summer!

Fans and horse enthusiasts are invited to participate in the campaign on social media and enroll in upcoming sweepstakes to win exciting exclusive prizes!

PHOENIX, AZ, July 18, 2024 – Farnam, a leading horse care brand for over 75 years in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), and the Neo-Traditional Country music family trio, The Castellows, release today the second song and video from the “Everything for the Ride” campaign launched earlier this year. The campaign is a tribute to horse ownership’s many twists and turns and how Farnam is there for every single moment of the long ride together.

Rooted in music’s unique role in connecting us emotionally and creating community, the “Everything for the Ride” campaign is proud to produce a total of three new, original songs from the beloved country music family, Farnam partnered with The Castellows as their lifelong love of horses runs deep. Through tending and loving these animals, the sister trio learned the hard work, grit, joy, and accomplishment that accompanies being a songwriter. This seamless partnership combined the trio’s passion for horses with their passion for songwriting and musical talent and produced music all horse lovers can relate to.

Each original song will inspire an accompanying video illustrating varying themes of the horse ownership journey. The first video was released on May 9, the second on July 15, and both are available to consumers across Farnam and The Castellows’ social media channels this summer.

The Castellows created the three original songs during a unique songwriting retreat on a farm in Tennessee alongside talented songwriters Erik Dylan, Brandon Hood, and Ava Suppelsa. Together, the six artists used inspiration from the retreat—horseback riding adventures, caring for the horses, and immersing themselves in the great outdoors—and their love of storytelling to produce the official “Everything for the Ride” soundtrack.

“We grew up riding horses and playing music,” said The Castellows. “We love that we are able to combine our love for the two and create the soundtrack for “Everything for the Ride” with Farnam.”

The “Everything for the Ride” campaign also debuts Farnam’s new branding including a modernized logo that will be used across all point of sale and company-wide marketing. Later this summer, Farnam will roll out a new Amazon storefront, offering consumers a more seamless online shopping experience to meet all their horse care needs.

“Farnam has been the go-to horse care brand for over 75 years, and while that won’t change, we have decided it’s time to refresh our brand with an updated logo, modern branding, and our first-ever music partnership,” says Stash Easton, Marketing Director at Farnam. “The collaboration with The Castellows is such an authentic partnership for our brand. The music they created perfectly embodies the essence of our mission and values, and we’re excited for consumers to hear the songs and engage with the campaign.”

The “Everything for the Ride” campaign also invites fans and consumers to participate on social media and follow along with three new exciting influencers that have joined the brand, English Rider Nana Sarfo, Western Riders Jessica Rose Lee Welling and Jena Sparks. Fans and consumers are encouraged to create and post a video to their personal Instagram accounts representing their beautiful journey with their horses over the years while using sound bites from the new songs. To continue fostering community among horse lovers, participants can hashtag #everythingfortheride and tag both @thecastellows and @farnamhorse. To be the first to hear the “Everything for the Ride” soundtrack and learn more about how to engage with #everythingfortheride and participate in our upcoming sweepstakes that will be announced later this summer, follow along on Farnam’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

About Farnam

Farnam has been a leading supplier of quality horse care products for over 75 years and is on a mission to continually strengthen the bond between horse owners and their horses with proven, effective, trusted, and innovative horse care solutions. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the horse care industry, Farnam offers an ever-expanding range of premium products from head to hoof. Farnam products can be found at Tractor Supply Co, Amazon, Independent Feed and Tack Dealers, Farm Chain retailers, Chewy and other eCommerce retailers across North America. Farnam is owned by Central Garden & Pet. For more information, please visit www.farnam.com.

About The Castellows

Neo-Traditional Country music trio, The Castellows, are bringing a literal meaning to the phrase, “family tradition.” The band, comprised of sisters Ellie (lead guitar), Powell (banjo) and Lily (vocals), hail from small rural Georgetown, Georgia, but now call Nashville home. The Castellows’ sound is traditional, yet modern. Authentic, yet harnessed. The common thread among the trio, other than their DNA, is their masterful three-part harmonies which blend together to create one singular, almost angelic, voice. The Castellows’ craft as songwriters is as robust as their voices, which is evident across the trio’s debut EP, A Little Goes A Long Way, releasing February 9, 2024. The band wrote/co-wrote six of the seven songs that make up the project, with the promise of much more music to come. The band began turning heads of music industry insiders in January 2023. When spring arrived, The Castellows had signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville & Warner Records, collectively. Wasting no time on pleasantries, The Castellows immediately got to work writing, recording, and performing live. Tapping veteran producer Trina Shoemaker (Sheryl Crow, Nanci Griffith, Queens of the Stone Age), the first fruits of labor to be harvested from 2023 is the debut A Little Goes A Long Way. One year later, the three sisters from a cattle farm in Georgia are still turning heads, landing on multiple 2024 ‘Watch Lists’ including CMT ‘Listen Up,’ Pandora, Country Now, and Nashville Lifestyles’ ‘Five Groups You Need To Know,” as well as announcing a 21-city tour that will begin eight days after the release of A Little Goes A Long Way….and they’re just getting started.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2023 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California, with 6,700 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

