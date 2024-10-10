Horizon Structures Presents Series: Genuine of Fake? Do Your Due Diligence When Buying a Horse Barn

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

It is a shame that it is necessary to issue a warning to prospective and existing clients, a PSA if you will, about the fraudulent efforts that pervade social media platforms. Sadly there has been a recent rash of the ‘fraud’ disease with postings on social media that poach photos from the Horizon Structures website or press materials and claim the structures as ones they will provide – given of course – you ‘ante’ up the cash.

“ Please do not be fooled by these brazen false actors that seek to lure you in and scam you,” says C.M.O, Jill Siragusa at Horizon Structures, “ Our presence on social media platforms is easy to ascertain as genuine as it is always under our brand name, we never post anything under any other brand name. Neither do we share any photos of our buildings without express consent. All our materials and creative assets are copyrighted and protected. We do our very best to have these fraudsters’ activities halted and posts taken down, but it is difficult to monitor everything that pops up on social media or media platforms. As folks know, we build a lot of horse barns! “

While the Oscar Wilde quote may be relevant in some cases, “ Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” in these cases it is a guise to defraud people.

Similarly, the current, “ 6th Annual Run-In Shed Giveaway” has also received some unwanted attention, with posts that state winners have already been announced. This is not true. Access to the application page is directly on the Horizon Structures website and is secure. The rules and Terms/Conditions of the contest are readily available for download on that application. Including what dates for Finalists and the Winner will be announced. These Finalists will be contacted by Horizon Structures, and their names will be posted on the Horizon Structures media outlets, as will the Winner. Be sure to check them out (see link below).

“ If folks see this abuse anywhere we’d really appreciate a ‘heads up’ so we can shut it down,” states Siragusa.

Meantime here is a list of things you should know to help protect yourself from these bad actors:

Horizon Structures website at https://www.horizonstructures.com/ is secure, and online purchases with a deposit are always available, as are financing options (including interactive options for immediate information on premiums etc.).

Horizon Structures always gives a ‘to the penny’, upfront quote for the horse barn, including freight and delivery/set up. If it is not included e.g. on our Sales Lot because we don’t have your location info, that is stated.

If you have doubts about the veracity of a posting you see please ask us. You are welcome to call our team anytime directly at (888) 447-4337.

Horizon Structures will never ask for monies to be transferred to a bank account or other payment service such as Paypal/Venmo or Bitcoin etc. without prior agreement and executed contracts. Our accounts are all verified.

Horizon Structures will never ask you to divulge personal information such as bank account numbers, social security numbers etc.

Specific details on the materials, size and type of barn being purchased are always provided directly by us before purchase, not by 3 rd parties.

parties. We do not use 3 rd parties to quote or give estimates for our builds. Please see our privacy policy notes within our full Terms and Conditions, which are always available on our website and can be found here.

parties to quote or give estimates for our builds. Please see our privacy policy notes within our full Terms and Conditions, which are always available on our website and can be found here. Our ongoing “Run-In Shed” Giveaway application can be found directly on our website and not elsewhere! It can be found here.

Never part with any money or funds in any format without being 100% certain you are working with the real ‘leading modular horse barn’ company, us!

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. Please advise use so we can reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in less than a week. All our barn packages include everything you need –

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels, 1 and 2 car garages, storage sheds and outdoor living structures and playsets.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC is owned by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist|

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

Media Contact: NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com

Photos are available on request.