Horizon Structures Presents Series: Good Reasons To Build A Big, Bold, And Unapologetically Beautiful Horse Barn or Barndominium

Whether you prefer traditional and classic horse barn designs and want to claim a heritage in history going forward, or your legacy is a chic style that exemplifies advances in technology and modern building materials, the decision to make a statement in a horse barn build is equally exciting.

Unapologetically beautiful and sometimes ‘over the top’ barn designs are the pinnacle of the price point spectrum. What’s out there to buy and things to consider in the course of your equine empire building project?

Who Are You Out To Impress?

The first question to ask yourself is what is the end result supposed to state? Presumably you are keen to not just impress friends and colleagues with your beautiful barn but also offer an enriching life experience for those using the barn and for your collection of equids. All of which beasties can be notable in your own eyes and always deserving of the best housing and lifestyles regardless of their genetic heritage and pedigree, size or stature in the equine marketplace.

Is it that you want a horse palace that offers luxurious stall sizing? A structure with an expansive interior feel with cathedral ceilings and invisible joinery carpentry ( mortise and tenon in a timber frame build eliminates the need for metal plates and exposed nails and bolts). If so, consider choosing a traditional style of construction with a timber frame build that offers more than a noble aesthetic, it also offers the sturdiest of structures with its historic yet partially manufactured enterprise.

Traditional construction doesn’t mean interior décor cannot be chic and avant guard in its ambience. The incorporation of clean lines both interior and exterior in the architecture of the barn; smart color choice selection for everything from trim to roof and siding materials to the wood and its finish used for kickboards and front stall walls; to hardware details and electric fixtures, can all tell a story. Either your story or one told on your behalf by a talented designer.

Going big, bold and beautiful in barn styles and designs delivers a legacy build that can follow a more ornate, historic European or American feel. Take for example the all-American Monitor Barn in copycat red oxide coloring, with its fenestrate window design and airy loft space. Or it could mean complementing the existing house’s LP Smartside siding colors and trim and adding classic New England lines in color with bright white balconies and white trim boards. Wall bases could be bricked or finished with stone to accomplish a grounded permanent tenor to the structure. There are endless possibilities for encompassing a spectacular vista and elegant appeal both within and without the building.

The renowned accomplished Amish craftsmanship and expertise can be harnessed in double quick time without any fuss or bother at your own domain by utilizing modular builds.

The huge advantage of factory builds aside from the established time frame and on hand material supply, is the avoidance of long-term on-site crews, deliveries, and the mess, stress and noise that comes with them. Amazingly it is hard to discern any difference between an expensive on-site stick build and a modular structure. And there are many, many plans to choose from that can be readily adapted to reflect your personal tastes and preferences.

Perhaps you are driven by a wish to make a solid investment in a real asset and boost cash flow or property value.

The addition of a well-constructed horse barn to a property will add to the property value. While appraisal wise 20-25% is commonly considered the uplift on property value when an average sized horse barn is added, obviously the better build the barn and the better maintained, then the more value it will likely ultimately add to the property value. Let’s delve a bit deeper into the investment angle.

Investment. Improvements. Tax Benefits.

You can spend a small or large fortune on the barn and other outbuildings but remember that the investment may not realize its full value short term particularly if it is a very expensive barn build just for horses. Enter the Barndominium! There are lots of useful ways this type of structure can be used to improve cash flow, income and leverage investment. Innovative finance methods and uses abound. Take a look at this success story.

Investment to develop a horse facility and to successfully operate it thereafter is not surprisingly a leap of faith if you know nothing about horses. But just like setting up your new vineyard enterprise or getting involved in the hospitality industry buying a restaurant or hotel, there is much to be gained tax wise from becoming part of the horse industry. Sustained and continued growth in the horse industry is expected.

Trusted industry research analysts at Ibis World, suggest the industry revenue has grown at a CAGR { Compound Annual Growth Rate} of 0.6% over the past five years to reach approximately $1.8bn in 2023. See The National Equine Economic Impact Study of 2023 conducted by the Washington, DC based American Horse Council, for more information.

Tax wise there are the obvious amortization and depreciation asset aspects, business formation benefits from an L.L.C. or Sub S Corporation, Sales Tax benefits and School Tax Farmer Credits in some States and other subsidies that can be explored.

Larger specialist construction farms in the equine marketplace, such as the leading producer Horizon Structures (with a soft U.S. nationwide footprint so no matter where you are their modular builds are available), also offer a myriad of financing options across the price point spectrum and are also well worth investigating.

Advantageously the company also offers other ancillary buildings such as outdoor living structures, kennels, storage units, sheds and garages etc. as well as a huge resource of blogs and information on what to build, where, how and what is involved.

As individual financial situations are unique it is best to consult a professional tax consultant, one that is well-versed in the equine industry, before stepping up to invest.

“It Looks Fabulous Darling”

Remember that ‘pretty is as pretty does,’ and beauty and functionality should go hand in and in a horse barn design. Creation of a pleasing and beautiful building depends on its proportions and composition, and reviewing plans and being able to visualize what is drafted on paper or on a screen does not always showcase the whole story.

With today’s advanced technology there are pitfalls to avoid with the appearance of the interior space proportions. When an interior space is photographed with filtered or wide-angle, panoramic lens it can make a small space seem bigger than it is in reality.

Today’s technology is more a help than a hindrance though, and it is a good idea to take full advantage of it. Video walk-throughs and virtual tours, 3D renderings of a company’s offerings provide an opportunity to adapt and develop your own sense of usability and beauty.

We all want our barns to look fabulous, but just like an exotic car, is does need to perform as expected too. So test drive the barn structure as best you can!

