The Little Things Lead to the Big Things

With a biting horse, attacking the point of consternation is an open invitation to war. If we go to war with the horse it is likely the horse will win. They’re bigger, stronger and faster. What happens when one chooses to hit the horse for biting is that the biting will continue at the same level. The horse will become more cunning as to timing, faster on the attack and very quick to ‘jerk back’ anticipating being hit. The overall outcome is that the biting becomes much worse rather than experiencing an improvement.

Professional trainers will sometimes recommend harsh measures in an attempt to discourage bumping and biting.

Each of these measures is guaranteed to produce a horse which is more dangerous than previously. One must agree to take all painful/violent measures out of the training scenario. It is critical that no attention is paid to the muzzle area of the horse whatsoever. These measures will simply cause the horse to get more aggressive. There are much more effective ways to deal with this problem. Learn to use the non-violent Dually halter and school your horse to respect your space.

A horse called Ace used to bite and intimidate people and his owner sought Monty Roberts’ help to change this behavior. Students can witness how quickly Ace learned to become a good citizen in this newly released series which has his owner working with Certified Monty Roberts Instructor Maya Horsey to learn ways to establish clear consistent boundaries and improve her relationship with Ace.

Often called the original Horse Whisperer, Monty Roberts has demonstrated these methods since the 1940s but was recognized by Queen Elizabeth II in 1989 for his lifetime body of work. His autobiography The Man Who Listens to Horses (1996) became a New York Times bestseller and remained there for 58 weeks. http://www.montyroberts.com/

MONTY ROBERTS first gained widespread fame with the release of his New York Times Best Selling book, The Man Who Listens To Horses; a chronicle of his life and development of his non-violent horse training methods called Join-Up®. Monty grew up on a working horse farm as a firsthand witness to traditional, often violent methods of horse training and breaking the spirit with an abusive hand. Rejecting that, he went on to win nine world’s championships in the show ring. Today, Monty’s goal is to share his message that “Violence is never the answer.” Roberts has been encouraged by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with the award of the Membership in The Royal Victorian Order, as well as becoming Patron of Join-Up International. Other honors received were the ASPCA “Founders” award and the MSPCA George T. Angell Humanitarian Award. Monty is credited with launching the first of its kind Equus Online University; an interactive online lesson site that is the definitive learning tool for violence-free training.

JOIN-UP philosophies can be seen at work with both humans and horses across the world, from farms to major corporations. To learn more about Monty Roberts or the many applications of his Join-Up training methods, visit http://www.montyroberts.com/

