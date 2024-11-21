Horizon Structures Presents Series: Horse Barns On a Roll All Year Round

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

It’s amazing how portable large buildings can be, especially if they are specifically designed in the first place to be transported over the road. Modular horse barns constructed using world-renowned high-quality Amish craftsmanship don’t require the strength of 200 humans to move them from A to B.

Impressive though it is to witness the heave-ho of building horse barns, from raising heavy framed walls off the ground to vertical to picking an entire structure up from its foundation and taking it up the road the way buildings moved home in the past, the task happens differently these days.

Yep. Horse barns are on a roll all year around and to places far and wide. The pleasure of owning an Amish horse barn build can now be a reality wherever you live. The transport and siting/set-up is accomplished with the help of some mechanical horse power and a special ‘mule’.

As most folks already know, modular barns offer major advantages to horse owners.

On The Move – Even Barndominiums

You might expect that the largest and most complicated of horse barns, the one that successfully incorporates the upward trending lifestyle for a ‘peaceful co-existence’ to use the Horizon Structures catch-phrase, of horses and humans, the massive Barndominium, might be excluded from the ‘over-the road’ travel option. But amazingly it is not.

Folks at the well-attended and efficiently run Equine Affaire, held in W. Springfield, MA, November 2024, can attest to fact that ‘have barn can travel’ really is a thing. Horizon Structures, as Barn Sponsor for over a decade at this event, standardly bring everything from the humble run-in sheds ( 7 this year, sold at the show with the free freight discount), to shedrow barns and low profile modulars. This year their latest product line of Barndominiums was represented by a 5-stall barn replete with furnished apartment above, and the crowds loved it. Many visitors actually sought out the Sales staff on hand to exclaim, “This is my dream barn.”

This year the exhibit was staffed by the well-loved and always exuberant Brad Zeigler, the charming Denise Chesnut and the amiable Merv King. All are long-time employees at the Zook’s Horizon Structures based in Atglen, PA. A company that has grown exponentially over the years since its founding by Dave Zook who took the reins and drove his team of reindeer through the skies, led to no small degree by their brilliant Chief Marketing Officer, Jill Siragusa. Even yours truly, as one of the marketing team, was in attendance to enjoy this ground-breaking (yet no ground was broken, the venue’s concrete lot was intact), achievement of modular design and implementation that came to fruition thanks to a visionary and dedicated team.

What’s On Santa’s Sleigh Today?

The way Santa Claus gets his deliveries completed around the world in one night may be stretching both the delivery circle and the timeline for the talented crews that transport the modular barns nationwide for Horizon Structures.

But the expression that Greek historian Herodotus is said to have recounted 2500 years ago, in reference to Persian mounted postal carriers that were held in high regard,

“Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these courageous couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,”

could be applied to the all-season schedule of barn deliveries the company undertakes and the attitude with which the set up and transport is completed by the crews, be it using a very different kind of horsepower than the noble equine.

For horse owners that would like to ‘shed their winter worries’ the option to purchase a horse barn or run-in shed online and have it carefully and cleverly placed in even the most awkward of places on their property is literally just a few taps on their preferred electronic device away.

Of course there are some size limitations to the innovative barn designs that can be transported over-the-road, even with permits and major horsepower in hand. But you’d never know the difference between an onsite build and a modular structure once it is set in place. Innovative methods are employed to maintain the significant benefits of no mess, no stress and known quality and timelines for completion that factory production provides by factoring all the engineering needs into the building plans.

Customization needs for clients’ preferences in barn design (and in all finishing details including European style stall doors), are readily available. Adaptations requested are cheerfully encompassed in the building plans.

And even more importantly, that ‘to-the-penny’ quote keeps people on track with their spending.

The World Is Your Oyster

The advent of modular barns means the horse world truly is your oyster as a horse owner, regardless of your age. The opportunity to fit the benefits of equine ownership more completely into your life exists for all to enjoy. It doesn’t matter whether you are adding a high-end timber frame barn to your upmarket equestrian facility or simply want a two-stall barn in the backyard, there is something to fit everyone’s needs and wants in the modular horse world.

So don’t be shy to get on board the modular barn train, even if it is Polar Express time of year. Giving yourself and your family a shrink-wrapped new horse barn may be a gift that may be made from trees rather than fit underneath one in front of the hearth, but it is certainly one that will give you pleasure year around and beyond. And a modular barn comes with added advantages; you don’t have to put it together or learn how to use it. No instructions needed!

