American Horse Council’s December podcast on “The best holiday gift ideas for horse lovers”

The holidays are fast approaching and you’re thinking- “OMG, I need to find the perfect gift for my horse loving family or friend – where do I start?”

The American Horse Council is here to help you sort this out! AHC’s monthly podcast on Horse in the Morning Radio Network for December 2024 will feature three outstanding guests to talk about gift giving ideas for all budgets and interests

AHC President Julie Bradway and Co-Host AHC Staffer, Emily Stearns, will chat with Martha Cook of Trafalgar Square Books, Amanda Bodkin of SmartPak, and John Nicholson of Old Friends Farm about all kinds of amazing gifts for the horse lover. Ideas that are novel, unique, customizable, educational or heartwarming – we have lots of suggestions!

Join us starting December 3rd on HITM to hear things in all prices ranges that will please and delight the gift receiver.

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Media Contact:

Contact: Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org