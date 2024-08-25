Horses & Humans Research Foundation – Don’t Miss This Free Webinar in September

Chagrin Falls, OH- August 23, 2024- Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is pleased to announce a free webinar on September 4, 2024 at 7:00pm (EST) with Tim Jobe, Co-Founder of Natural Lifemanship! Sign up today!

What if Horses Could Control Themselves?

“Many people who train and work with horses believe that horses need their humans to be their leaders. I believe it is not about leadership, it’s about relationship. Instead of the human leading the horse, the horse has to learn how to appropriately lead himself and I have to appropriately lead myself. I appropriately control myself so that the horse can appropriately control himself. That is what relationship is all about. This is a very hard concept for a lot of horse trainers to grasp.

Relationships built upon the principle of leadership often end with abuse by the leader and feelings of hopelessness and inadequacy on the part of the follower. The ability on the part of the follower to learn to be responsible for their own actions is not allowed to develop.

The minute leadership becomes a focus, so does power and control.”

Tim Jobe has over 40 years of experience training horses and effectively partnering horses with humans to promote healing and healthy relationships. While teaching at-risk youth to partner with horses, he learned that these children behaved better at the barn than anywhere else in the program. This began his journey of figuring out how to help them transfer what they were learning with the horses to other areas of their lives and to develop a model based on relationship principles to foster healthy connection in both horses and humans. In 2010, together with his wife, Bettina Shultz-Jobe, he founded Natural Lifemanship, an organization devoted to helping people and animals overcome stress and trauma through healthy connection.

Molly Sweeney, Founder of HHRF and Co-Chair of HHRF’s Equine Well-Being Committee, shared “ Tim is one of the best TRUE horsemen I know. His wisdom and his way with horses are exceptional as he establishes partnership based on respect, trust and solid principles.”

