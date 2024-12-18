HORSE HAVEN MONTANA ANNOUNCES THE OPEN CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE EQUUS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Missoula, Montana — The Equus International Film Festival, an international project of Horse Haven Montana, has opened its Call for Entries for the 2025 edition. The Film Festival, one of the first all equine film events returns to Missoula, Montana September 11-14. It will be a part of an equine conference – A NEW VISION IN HORSEMANSHIP, the PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN HORSE & HUMAN featuring speakers that include Dr. Temple Grandin and Rupert and Rowan Isaacson. The focus is horse-human communication. Temple Grandin and Rupert and Rowan Isaacson will give hands-on horse demonstrations as well as introduce their films and give presentations about their lifelong work with horses.

The Equus International Film Festival, 2025 edition, welcomes films, television programs and videos now through May. This is followed by the judging panels and selection of award-winning films for public screening. Program entries are accepted through Film Freeway. The film festival has multiple categories both for beginning filmmakers and those who are much advanced including “The Western Way of Horsemanship,” and “International Horse Film.”

“Our goal is to bring people together within the horse arena, to raise awareness and understanding of the incredible impact of the horse on human lives. Bringing different individuals and organizations together around a universal theme is key.” “This,” says Rose, “is the way we make the world a better place for horses and humans.”

The dates for the Equus International Film Festival and the conference – A NEW VISION IN HORSEMANSHIP is September 11-14, in Missoula, Montana. Missoula is one of the most horse-art-culture-and outdoor recreation centers in the west. In the early 2000s Outside Magazine called Missoula, “The Paris of the West” because of its cafes, restaurants, galleries, cultural and outdoor recreational vibe. The city has grown but still maintains an historic, international feel and culture.

Media Contact:

Janet Rose

406.880.0683

horsehumannature@gmail.com