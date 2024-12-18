New recorded webinar from MARS EQUESTRIAN™ Equine Veterinary Continuing Education Series now available for RACE credits

The Mars, Incorporated portfolio of equine products and services is focused on whole horse wellness and is backed by research, diagnostics and nutrition expertise

Dec. 18, 2024 (McLEAN, Va.) – For the fourth year in a row, following a series of successful live webinars, MARS EQUESTRIAN™ has added an additional on-demand webinar, titled Updates on the Diagnosis and Management of Equine Endocrinology Cases. This recorded webinar is added to the series and is available at no charge at https://web.antechdiagnostics.com/equinewebinarseries. Last year’s webinar, Nutrition and Diagnostic Updates: implementing the latest research into your practice, is also available on-demand. In all, a total of 4.5 Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE)-CE credits are available to veterinarians and veterinary technicians.

Each on-demand session must be viewed individually. These are replays of the original webinars. After each recorded session, attendees will be required to take a quiz, which will be scored, before receiving RACE credits.

Speakers for the new on-demand webinar are Pat Harris, MA, PhD, VetMB, DipECVCN, MRCVS & RCVS specialist, Veterinary Clinical Nutrition (equine); Director of Science, Mars Horsecare and Head of WALTHAM™ Equine Studies Group, Waltham Petcare Science Institute; Amy Polkes, DVM, DACVIM, Equine Internal Medicine Specialist, Antech Equine Diagnostic Division, Owner, Equine Internal Medicine and Diagnostic Services; Bryan Cassill, MS, MBA, Commercial and Formulation Manager, Mars Horsecare US, home of the BUCKEYE™ Nutrition brand; and special guest Andrew van Eps, BVSc., PhD., MACVSc., DACVIM, Professor, Equine Musculoskeletal Research, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, New Bolton Center.

This virtual educational series integrates Mars, Incorporated’s equine-focused products and services which include WALTHAM™ Science, ANTECH™, SOUND®, BUCKEYE™ Nutrition and SPILLERS™ Brands working together to promote total equine wellness.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M’s®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN’S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world’s pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield™ Pet Hospitals, BluePearl™ Emergency & Specialty Hospitals, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About MARS EQUESTRIAN™

MARS EQUESTRIAN™, funded by Mars, Incorporated is the link between our iconic brands and the equestrian community. For generations, Mars has celebrated a rich equestrian heritage, and through purposeful partnerships, MARS EQUESTRIAN is committed to the sport and building an enduring legacy. From world-class competitions across all equestrian disciplines, to stewarding the power of horses on society and sustainability, the MARS EQUESTRIAN Brand is dedicated to our purpose to improve the lives of horses, pets, and the people who love them. For more information please visit www.marsequestrian.com and join us @marsequestrian.

About ANTECH™ and SOUND® EQUINE

ANTECH™ has been a trusted partner to veterinarians for nearly 40 years. Our complete diagnostic solution for both large and small animal practitioners includes veterinary reference laboratories across North America, Europe, and Asia; a complete lineup of in-house diagnostic analyzers from Heska and Scil; best-in-class imaging equipment and services from Sound® and Scil; and the industry’s most trusted telemedicine offerings and AI-powered diagnostic tools from ANTECH Imaging Services. Above all, we value partnership, both in our long-standing relationships with industry-leading vendors and our continued dedication to the largest veterinary customer base in the market.

The right diagnostics at the right time — all from ANTECH. Visit us at antechdiagnostics.com.

About the BUCKEYE™ Nutrition Brand

The BUCKEYE™ Nutrition brand combines science, innovation and a genuine passion for horses to produce the highest-quality, safest feed possible. Every product is formulated by equine nutritionists and produced in a state-of-the-art, medication-free facility. The BUCKEYE Nutrition brand takes feed safety seriously, using only 100 percent pure ingredients delivered daily and traced from field to feed bucket. These stringent quality standards are backed by Mars, Incorporated. All BUCKEYE Nutrition products are underpinned by science from the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, a world-leading authority on animal care. In business since 1910, Mars Horsecare US is passionate about unlocking the full potential of horses, allowing them to live longer, healthier and happier lives. Visit BuckeyeNutrition.com.

About the SPILLERS™ Brand

The SPILLERS™ Brand is a proud partner in care and strives to lead, support and communicate research to continually expand knowledge and improve horse health worldwide. Having produced the first ever compound feed for horses back in 1958, the SPILLERS Brand now has feeds to suit all types of horses and ponies, including fibers, balancers, Laminitis Trust approved products and a superior range of thoroughbred breeding and racing feeds.

All SPILLERS products are underpinned by science from the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, a world-leading authority on pet nutrition and home to the WALTHAM™ Equine Studies Group, led by Dr Pat Harris, MA, PhD, VetMB, DipECVCN, MRCVS.

The SPILLERS Brand is part of Mars, Incorporated, who put quality at the heart of everything

About the Waltham Petcare Science Institute and the WALTHAM™ Equine Studies Group

The Waltham Petcare Science Institute is Mars Petcare’s pet research center. Our work focuses on the nutritional and behavioral needs of pets, as well as preventive health. We use this knowledge to support development of innovative products and services, advancing science to deliver our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. The WALTHAM™ Equine Studies Group, which is headed by Dr Pat Harris, MA, PhD, VetMB, DipECVCN, MRCVS, is dedicated to advancing the science of horse nutrition and provides the scientific support for Mars Horsecare globally including the BUCKEYE™ Nutrition, SPILLERS™, and WINERGY™ brands. By collaborating with key research institutes and universities around the world its work remains at the forefront of equine nutritional science.

Media Contact:

Abby Strawder

Mars Horsecare Marketing Manager

Abby.Strawder@effem.com