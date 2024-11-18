Horse Radio Network Live 7th Holiday Radiothon Livestream by State Line Tack

The Horse Radio Network (HRN) is excited to announce its annual Holiday Radiothon, a six-hour live online celebration of all things horse and holiday. The event will take place on Sunday, December 1st from 3 to 9 PM Eastern on the Horse Radio Network YouTube channel. Brought to you by State Line Tack, Kentucky Performance Products and Benefab Products.

The Holiday Radiothon will feature live horsey fun, listener songs and poems, and prizes. The event will be hosted by some of your favorite hosts from HRN podcasts, including Jamie Jennings, Glenn the Geek, Ashley Winch, Heather Wallace, Natalie Keller Reinert, Joy Orr, Kristen Kovatch-Bentley, Justine Griffin, Reese Koffler-Stanfield, AND MORE!

We will be hosting notable guests from around the horse world, including highlighting Equine Network’s own charity: Home for Every Horse and surprise guests up our sleeves!

In addition to the live broadcast, the Holiday Radiothon will also be available on video and audio via live stream on various Facebook pages and YouTube. Listeners can tune in to the recording after Monday, December 2nd, on the Horses in the Morning Podcast Feed.

This year, we have over $4,000+ in prizes from amazing sponsors: Dreamers & Schemers, Kelly Herd Jewelry, Trafalgar Books, Equine One, Equitee, Weatherbeeta, EZSignsonline, US Rider, Zero Proof Horse Treats, Tough 1, Udder Tech, Crypto Aero, Espoir, Zarasyl Woundcare, Benefab, Cavallo, and a special prize package from Monty Roberts himself!

Visit www.holidayradiothon.com to register to win today!

About the Horse Radio Network

The Horse Radio Network is a collection of podcasts that celebrate the joys and challenges of owning horses. We offer a variety of shows that cover everything from horse care and training to horse shows and competitions. Our podcasts are hosted by some of the most respected names in the horse industry. Horse Radio Network is part of the Equine Network.

Learn how to listen in, join in, and win prizes by visiting www.holidayradiothon.com

