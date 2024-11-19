BOSS MARES, INC. PARTNERS WITH FORT WORTH STOCK SHOW & RODEO TO PRESENT 2025 “LEAD THE HERD WORKSHOP”

With the goal to meet cowgirl entrepreneurs and business owners where they are already meeting, Boss Mares, Inc. will host the second “Lead the Herd” Workshop on January 18, 2025, during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas. The one-day workshop will bring business and marketing expertise to attendees free of charge, all with the mission to give cowgirl entrepreneurs a leg up.

The inaugural Lead the Herd Workshop was held in 2024, assisting more than 100 attendees in learning marketing, legal and business acumen to aid in their own entrepreneurial work. Boss Mares, Inc. provides the workshops to celebrate the women who create Western lifestyle businesses and engage in entrepreneurial opportunities to provide a positive atmosphere for women to learn, connect, mentor, support and create a path to follow their business dreams.

“Our Lead the Herd Workshop is an opportunity for business-minded women to be together to learn and improve strategies, financial management, launch start-ups and more,” said Patti Colbert, Boss Mares, Inc. treasurer and co-founder. “Holding it at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo brings together creatives alongside those with more business focused viewpoints to share and collaborate so all can rise.”

Boss Mares, Inc. is excited to announce that rancher, and Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame and National Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee, Terry Stuart Forst is providing the keynote address. Head of the Stuart Ranch, which began in 1868 and continues today on more than 45,000 acres in Oklahoma, Stuart Forst is leading the charge to expand and adapt her family’s generational ranch to remain solvent and successful in the coming years. She brings a wealth of information about how to manage multiple ventures, how to evolve with the industry and how to continue elevating a brand, like her family’s 7S.

“We are so excited to have Terry Stuart Forst present our keynote address for our upcoming Boss Mares Lead the Herd Workshop,” said Boss Mares, Inc. Board Member Ellen Bell. “As a leader in the cattle and ranching industry, Terry was the first woman president of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and was named as a Significant Woman in Agriculture by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, and among other honors. We are honored that she is willing to share with us some of her life experiences as she represents the very best of women in agriculture and the Boss Mares spirit of leadership and commitment.”

Held at the inspiring National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the workshop will include museum and Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo admission, lunch, and will feature sessions focused on legal aid, business planning, marketing and branding. Aspiring attendees can register for one of the only 100 seats at bossmaresinc.org, free of charge thanks to underwriting from the Delaplaine Family Foundation and Mindy’s Hope Foundation. Registration will be required for the event to attend. Registration opens November 20.

Launched early in 2023, Boss Mares, Inc., a 501(c)(3), is offering entrepreneur empowerment “Lead the Herd” workshops and awarding business and education grants. Grant applications will open in January with the award date of June 2025, following a selection process that is detailed on bossmaresinc.com. Co-founded by Anna Morrison, PhD, Patti Colbert and Kate Bradley Byars, all owners of businesses, Boss Mares, Inc. will support female business owners and entrepreneurs by providing access to resources in key areas, including accounting and finance support, continuing education, leadership and career coaching, legal counsel and marketing expertise. The leadership role in a herd of horses is held by a mare, known as the “boss mare.”

For more information the workshop, to register, and to find out how you can Back the Boss Mares, visit bossmaresinc.org.

Media Contact:

Boss Mares, Inc.

connect@bossmaresinc.org