Horses and Humans Research Foundation Awards up to $150,000 to Team from Baylor University Studying Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Chagrin Falls, OH – November 7, 2024 – Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) has awarded up to $150,000 for the research project “Measurement of brain activation responses to equine interactions in youth with autism during a 10-week manual based therapeutic horseback riding intervention.” This study will be led by Dr. Cory Smith and the team from Baylor University in Waco, TX.

Therapeutic horseback riding (THR) has shown promise in improving social and behavioral outcomes in youth with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), but the underlying neurophysiological mechanisms remain unclear.

This grant support by Horses and Humans Research Foundation is pivotal in efforts to introduce new neurophysiological measurements to the human-animal interaction field. This will be the first ever equine-assisted services research study to perform real-time functional near-infrared spectroscopy neuroimaging on youth with autism spectrum disorder during therapy. Understanding how interacting with the horse improves the neural regulation of these youth is pivotal in developing individualized care plans to improve and enhance social and behavioral outcomes. In addition, this study will examine how human dysregulation impacts the horses’ stress response, providing data-driven findings for equine welfare.

“The goal for this project is to improve the lives of both youth with autism, as well as horses, through novel neurophysiological monitoring. As project lead, I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting and impactful study, and work alongside Horses and Humans Research Foundation to accomplish pivotal movement forward in this field.” – Dr. Cory Smith

To read the complete grant application please visit http://www.horsesandhumans.org/

On behalf of HHRF, Dr. Pebbles Turbeville shares “This study will be groundbreaking as it might be the first to examine, in real-time, how both human neural regulation and equine autonomic responses interact during active equine-assisted services. This area has been largely uncharted due to limitations in research techniques specific to human-horse interaction, making this an exciting advancement for the field.”

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research, and education about research on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, this project and past awarded research projects visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, exec.director@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

exec.director@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org