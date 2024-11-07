Colby Connell Joins Dover Saddlery, Inc. as Vice President of Marketing and Strategy

Littleton, MA—November 7, 2024. Dover Saddlery, Inc., the leading multichannel retailer of equestrian products in the United States, is pleased to announce that Colby Connell has joined the organization as Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. In this executive role, she will oversee Omni-Channel Marketing, eCommerce Operations and Go-to-Market Strategy development.

A lifelong equestrian and avid competitor, Connell brings a wealth of business development expertise, brand building techniques, and digital marketing experience to Dover Saddlery. She takes a hands-on approach to all aspects of marketing management and business strategy. Connell has worked with some of the top equestrian brands and organizations in the world, including US Equestrian, SmartPak, Horseware Ireland and (most recently) LeMieux.

“I’m excited to be rolling-up my sleeves and getting to work with the Dover Saddlery team. Dover has been a pillar in the equestrian community since my childhood and visiting our stores or website to get outfitted is the jumping-off point to a lifetime of equestrian pursuits” says Connell. “I look forward to making the customer experience top-notch as my team works together to grow the company and continue to increase Dover’s relevance for the next generation of riders, who lean heavily on web and social platforms when discovering new brands and engaging with their sport.”

According to Dana Springfield, President of Dover Saddlery, “Colby’s professional background in all aspects of marketing and ecommerce, her extensive work and relationships in the equestrian industry, and her experience as an avid rider and competitor make her a strong fit for this role.”

