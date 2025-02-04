Horses and Humans Research Foundation Welcomes Mary Elena Moran to the Equine Well-Being Committee

Chagrin Falls, OH- February 4, 2025: Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is thrilled to welcome our newest Equine Well-Being committee member!

Mary Elena Moran of Goshen, NY has been professionally training horses for the last 22 years and specializes in relationship/connection based horsemanship practices, police horse training, and facilitating the transformation of rescued horses. Her program, Superhero Rescue Horses, facilitates the rescue and rehabilitation of former at-risk and slaughter bound horses with the intention to train these horses for police or therapy careers, making them ambassadors of the ultimate rescue transformation. Although she has an extensive history of traditional riding competition and instruction, she now mainly focuses on mounted police instruction, traveling and teaching hundreds of mounted officers in the last decade. She is passionate about sharing relationship and connection based horsemanship and problem solving practices with the mounted police as well as equine assisted services community to improve the wellbeing and success of horses in service. Mary Elena performs horsemanship workshops for veterans, first responders, therapeutic horsemanship program staff, and their volunteers. She is a practitioner of several equine body work modalities as well as equine assisted services modalities. Mary Elena is the two time winner of the North American Police Equestrian Council Championships and is the recipient of the 2024 Equus Foundation Humanitarian Award.

Mary Elena shared “The mission of HHRF aligns with my equestrian ethos because I prioritize the relationship that I build with my horses to be based on trust, confidence in me, clarity of communication, leadership, and connection yet strive to maintain that harmony and relaxation to be the best we can be together as we achieve training goals. The support that HHRF provides the equine assisted services realm is unparalleled and their efforts further expands the ability to honor the value of a life by sharing the healing power of the horse with more humans. HHRF values the horse’s experience and wellbeing in the therapeutic process which is paramount to the authentic healing of the person partnering with a therapy horse. HHRF supports and creates opportunities for learning enlightened horsemanship practices, raising the collective consciousness in the equine world.

What an incredible opportunity to be a part of a committee fully committed to improving the wellbeing of our equine partners.”

Equine Well-Being Task Force Committee’s Co-Chair, Marcie Wild stated, “When someone knows and works with so many people and organizations that you admire, when their name keeps popping up in stories about equine rescue and rehabilitation, when their values of honesty, integrity, hard work, trust, and compassion totally align with yours….the “ask” to join our HHRF Equine Well-Being Committee is a no-brainer. So thrilled that she said “yes”….welcome Mary Elena Moran!”

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

