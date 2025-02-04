Premier Equestrian week at the Desert International Horse Park, February 12-16, 2025.

Sandy, Utah. January 28, 2025 – – Since 2021, Premier Equestrian has been the footing of choice for the Desert International Horse Park, and now, as the Official Footing Supplier of the DIHP, Premier Equestrian has again played an integral role in continued upgrades to the Thermal, CA facility.

As the official footing provider for the event, Premier Equestrian will be showcasing its innovative Arion Ebb & Flow System and their ProTex Footing in the Grand Prix and Grand Prix warm-up, main hunter ring and warm up arenas. In addition, their ProTex high performance footing product has been installed, to ensure a quality surface for competitors.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Desert International Horse Park for this prestigious event,” said Chris Neihart (Premier Equestrian CEO)” Our commitment to providing world-class footing and arena solutions is a perfect fit for an event of this caliber, and we look forward to sharing our expertise with the equestrian community.”

During the event, the Premier Equestrian team will be on-site at their booth, ready to answer any questions and showcase their latest products. This will include offering free footing consultations and introducing new Premier Equestrian products such as the Geo Grid, Rubber Pavers, and Solariums. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to learn more about Premier Equestrian’s comprehensive range of footing, ground stabilization, arena equipment, and farm and barn product options. Additionally, attendees will be able to take advantage of special show discounts.

As a special offer, attendees who visit the Premier Equestrian booth will be eligible to enter a drawing for a chance to win VIP tent tickets for the day. This exclusive opportunity will allow them to experience the event in style and enjoy the hospitality of the Premier Equestrian team.

“We encourage all attendees of the Premier Equestrian Week to visit our booth and learn more about the products and services that have made Premier Equestrian a trusted name in the industry,” added Neihart]. “This is an exciting opportunity to see our innovative solutions in action and explore the latest advancements in equestrian arena management.”

For more information about Premier Equestrian and their participation in the Desert International Horse Park’s Premier Equestrian Week, please visit PremierEquestrian.com.

About Premier Equestrian:

Premier Equestrian is a leading provider of high-quality equestrian products, including dressage arenas, footing, and accessories. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Premier Equestrian has established itself as a trusted name in the industry and has earned a reputation for delivering high-performance products and exceptional customer service. To learn more about Premier Equestrian and all of the available products, visit premierequestrian.com.

About Desert International Horse Park:

The Desert International Horse Park is a world-class equestrian facility located in Coachella, CA. It hosts a variety of prestigious events throughout the year, attracting top-level competitors and enthusiasts from around the globe.

Media Contact:

Heidi Zorn

President – Premier Equestrian

1-800-611-6109

heidiz@premierequestrian.com

