Horses & Humans Research Foundation Call for Abstracts for 2025 Annual Connect, Learn and Inspire Conference in San Antonio, TX

Chagrin Falls, OH- September 11, 2024- Calling all researchers! Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is excited to announce plans for our next annual Connect, Learn and Inspire conference. Mark your calendars now to join us in San Antonio, TX on February 22 & 23, 2025 and share knowledge and fellowship with others who share your passion for horse and human interaction.

HHRF is seeking abstract submissions for speakers at our upcoming in-person event. If you are interested in presenting and sharing your research findings, visit our website at http://www.horsesandhumans.org/ to sign up and learn more about this opportunity. Qualified abstracts will be published on the HHRF Conference portal on the ScienceOpen discovery platform. Spots are limited and the deadline for submissions is this Sunday, September 15, 2024.

This promises to be an informative and thought-provoking experience for all who attend. Tickets will be limited, visit our website http://www.horsesandhumans.org/ to purchase your discounted early bird ticket today!

For more information about HHRF and the upcoming conference, visit the website http://www.horsesandhumans.org/ or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO at exec.director@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

exec.director@horsesandhumans.org