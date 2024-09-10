Thoroughbred Charities of America Returns as Title Sponsor of Thoroughbred Makeover & National Symposium

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) and Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA) jointly announced today that TCA has returned as the title sponsor of the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the banner event of the RRP. TCA provides exceptional commitment to improving the lives and welfare of Thoroughbred racehorses both on and off the track, which has guided its support of the RRP since 2012.



To serve the RRP’s mission to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing, the Thoroughbred Makeover showcases recently-retired ex-racehorses, transitioned to new careers by trainers all across North America to culminate in a four-day competition at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington annually in October. The Makeover offers 10 equestrian disciplines with over $100,000 in prize money offered; a division of competition for recently-retired broodmares returns for the second year.



“The Thoroughbred Makeover has made a measurable impact on Thoroughbred aftercare which resonates far beyond the work of the RRP itself,” said Erin Halliwell, executive director of TCA. “TCA has believed in the impact of this event since the beginning, and is pleased to once again support the Thoroughbred Makeover as title sponsor.”



TCA supports many different organizations, including the RRP as part of its annual grant-making activity. This year, TCA granted over $1 million to 86 organizations. TCA supports programs that provide health and human services for backstretch and farm workers, as well as Thoroughbred aftercare organizations.



“The entire RRP staff and board commend TCA on a banner year in their grant-making pursuits,” said Kirsten Green, executive director of the RRP. “There are many aftercare organizations doing meaningful work who fall outside the scope of traditional aftercare funding models. The RRP is included in that group, and we would not be able to make the impact that we have were it not for the early and continued support of TCA.”



The Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium takes place on October 9-12, 2024 at the Kentucky Horse Park and includes educational, networking and social opportunities. Eligible horses raced or recorded a timed work on or after July 1, 2022 and did not begin retraining prior to December 1, 2023. A total of 447 horses were registered for this year’s competition, with 353 making a final entry.



With the support of TCA, the Thoroughbred Makeover has impacted 5,157 horses directly since 2015, representing over $46 million invested in private funds for care and training of participating horses. Since 2015, the RRP has also documented a 94% increase in the value of horses upon retirement from racing that go on to participate in the Makeover.



Learn more about the impact of the Thoroughbred Makeover and find a full schedule of events at theRRP.org.



The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

TCA funds and facilitates the support of Thoroughbreds and the people who care for them. TCA distributes grants to several categories of Thoroughbred-related nonprofits including rehabilitation, retraining, rehoming and retirement organizations; backstretch and farm employee programs; equine-assisted therapy programs; and research organizations. Since its inception in 1990, TCA has granted over $27 million to more than 200 charities. TCA is the charitable arm of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA).

