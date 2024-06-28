Horses & Humans Research Foundation – Join Us in July for Two Free Webinars

Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is excited to announce two free webinars in July! Sign up today!

Join HHRF on July 10, 2024 at noon (ET) for a free webinar to help understand decisions, realities, and steps to take in best preparing for a good goodbye for equine partners in our care. Let’s put as much thoughtfulness into how we say goodbye as how we say hello: Planning for Goodbye.

Dr. Karin Bump is an educator with over 35 years of formal experience in helping people better understand how to care for and manage horses and horse herds. Her early experiences with equine welfare, equine behavior, and the impact of horses and the horse industry, solidified a passion for working as a change agent in the equine industry.

HHRF also invites you to join us for an insightful webinar on July 24, 2024 at noon (EST) as Laura Peterson presents Children’s perceptions of animals in their social environment – implications for research and practice.

This webinar, rooted in a social constructivist paradigm, will explore the existing research pertaining to the unique ways in which children perceive animals in their social environment. There is growing interest in understanding how children’s perspectives of animals are different from those of adults. We review the current research in this area, how it applies to equine assisted services, and identify potential areas for future research. We will also explore how understanding child perception can influence practice. This will include a description of child centered techniques that providers can use to explore how their pediatric clients may understand their interactions with horses – which can be different from the providers observations of the same interaction.

To sign up for either or both webinars visit our website www.horsesandhumans.org today!

