National Snaffle Bit Association World Championship Show To Be Held

The National Snaffle Bit Association’s 2024 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity will take place August 8-18 at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“The National Snaffle Bit Association is looking forward to returning to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for our association’s biggest event of the year,” noted Stephanie Lynn, NSBA’s executive director. “The NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity is an event our members look forward to all year.”

New classes for 2024 include:

Maturity $25,000 Limited Horse Open Western Pleasure

Amateur Walk Trot Western Pleasure

Amateur Walk Trot Hunter Under Saddle

Amateur Walk Trot Trail

Three Year Old Open Ranch Riding

Youth Ranch Riding

Amateur Ranch Riding

Amateur 50 & Over Ranch Riding

Youth Ranch Trail

Amateur Ranch Trail

Amateur 50 & Over Trail

Youth Ranch Rail

Amateur Ranch Rail

Amateur 50 & Over Ranch Rail

NSBA began its Breeders Championship Futurity in 2001, and added its World Championship Show in 2006. In 2023, the NSBA World Championship Show presented $985,318.30 in prize money, while the Breeders Championship Futurity paid more than $381,600, and the Color Breeders Championship Futurity paid out more than $85,500 in earnings. In all, the NSBA World Championship Show and its included events paid nearly $1.5 million to its members in 2023.

Since its inception in 2001, the Breeders Championship Futurity has awarded more than $6 million in earnings to NSBA members.

ABOUT THE NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

