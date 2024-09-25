Horses & Humans Research Foundation Welcomes New Board Member

Chagrin Falls, OH- September 25, 2024- Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) welcomes our newest board member all the way from Gloucestershire!

Clare Thomas-Pino has been a grant reviewer and Scientific Advisory Council (SAC) member for HHRF since its inception, and chair of the SAC since 2023. When asked about this new role Clare stated, “Having worked with HHRF since its inception by Molly Sweeney in 2004, I was delighted to be invited to be a Board member, and look forward to our continued progress as an organization leading the way in human-equine interaction research.”

In addition to her new role on the board of HHRF, she is also on the Board of Trustees for the Society of Companion Animal Studies (SCAS), and is an International Society for Anthrozoology (ISAZ) Board member and member of the ISAZ membership and development committees, and co-chaired the ISAZ 2024 Conference at Hartpury University.

Clare’s academic background includes Psychology, Animal Behaviour, and Mental Health Counselling. During her PhD she began bringing together her interests in humans, animals and the environment within nature based and animal-assisted interventions and anthrozoology. Her doctoral dissertation looked at the impacts of Human-Equine Interaction on both horses and people, through the lens of Attachment Theory.

While in the USA, she ran a diversified farm with her family, and worked with the UMaine System, Husson University, and Unity College, teaching, researching, and mentoring students in diverse areas, from Counsellor Education, Rehabilitation Services, and Psychology, to pre-Vet, developing and teaching courses such as Equine Nutrition, and Livestock and Companion Animal Behaviour to Medical Issues for Mental Health Counsellors and Mind-Body Connection.

Since 2022 she has worked for Hartpury University where she is a Senior Lecturer in Human-Animal Interaction, and led the development and is currently teaching the Programme Managing the Master’s degree in Animal Assisted Counselling and Psychology, as well as teaches on the BSc (Hons) degree in Human-Animal Interaction with Psychology, modules such as Human Behaviour Change for Animals, Animals in Education, and Contemporary Issues in Anthrozoology.Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO, expressed “With Clare’s long, positive history with HHRF, combined with her enthusiasm and expertise in animal and human interaction research, she will be a fantastic international asset to our team. We’re excited for the valuable contributions she’ll bring.”

