Research From the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center Informs the Use of NSAIDs Alongside Regenerative Medicine Devices

New studies look at the effects of NSAID use on the output of Pro-Stride® APS and Restigen® PRP

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (Aug. 5, 2024)—Zoetis Inc. announced findings from recently completed research studies focused on the short- and long-term effects of commonly used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) on the final composition of regenerative medicine devices Pro-Stride APS and Restigen PRP, often used to manage equine osteoarthritis (OA), tendonitis and ligament injury.

The studies examined the concentrations of platelets, leukocytes, cytokines and growth factors in the end output solution of Pro-Stride and Restigen devices following administration of a single dose of ketoprofen, flunixin meglumine, phenylbutazone or firocoxib (short term)1 and, after six days of administration of phenylbutazone or firocoxib (long term) at routine dosage and interval.2

Results indicated that use of NSAIDs, both in the short and long term, do not affect concentrations of cytokines or growth factors generated by the devices when blood is obtained for processing six hours after a single dose of these NSAIDs and 24 hours after the last dose of phenylbutazone and firocoxib.

“We are often asked by practitioners whether they should advise their clients to eliminate use of commonly used NSAIDs prior to collection of Pro-Stride and Restigen to ensure the treatment’s effectiveness, and we wanted to provide a science-backed and clinically relevant answer,” said Dr. Nathan Voris, Director of Equine Technical Services at Zoetis. “This research provides clarity and shows that there is no major impact to growth factor or cytokine concentrations of the Restigen or Pro-Stride devices following the use of these NSAIDs.”

The studies were completed in partnership with key industry researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center. Six university-owned research horses were used for both studies.

“It’s our mission at Zoetis to provide solutions that practitioners can count on,” said Dr. Voris. “By investing in continued research around equine health and our products, we’re able to provide answers to common questions we receive from equine veterinarians in the field. It’s a true differentiator for us and provides confidence in our products for those managing equine health. We’re grateful for the industry-leading researchers and universities that help us advance care.”

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.

References

Brown KA, Gregorio E, Barot D, et al. Single-dose nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in horses have no impact on concentrations of cytokines or growth factors in autologous protein solution and platelet-rich plasma. Am J Vet Res. 2024. https://doi.org/10.2460/ajvr.23.11.0258. Brown KA, Gregorio, E, Barot, D, et al. The effect of prolonged administration of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories on concentrations of cytokines and growth factors in autologous protein solution and platelet-rich plasma. Proceedings, 2023 ACVS Surgery Summit. Veterinary Surgery. 52 (7). https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38889765/.

