IGNITE’s 2nd Annual Sports Science Seminar set for Jan. 12-13, 2025

Veterinarians, physios, riders, coaches, owners and other stakeholders welcome.

Nov. 13, 2024. New York, NY.: IGNITE’s 2nd Annual Sports Science Seminar for the Olympic Disciplines jump starts the New Year in a forward-thinking direction.

On Sunday, Jan 12 and Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, experts from the human and equine high-performance worlds will gather to present and share latest research, training and conditioning approaches and actionable performance metrics.

“This event is the only seminar in North American focused on providing riders, trainers, veterinarians, farriers, therapists and their supporting teams with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance their own horse management practices,” said Joop Loomans, DVM, PhD, MBA, IGNITE’s executive director.

Session topics include –

Artificial Intelligence in equine lameness assessment

Using fitness wearables to improve performance and health

Exercise and its impact for horse and human athletes

Coping with challenging competition conditions

Data driven performance improvements

And much more

Speakers include –

Ali Morton, DVM MSpVM, University of Florida

Elin Hernlund, DVM PhD, DECVSMR, Swedish Agricultural University

Christopher Kawcak, DVM, PhD DACVS DACVSMR, Colorado State University

Emmanuelle Van Erck Westergren, DVM, PhD DECEVIM, Equine Sports Medicine Practice, Belgium

Cris Navas de Solis, DVM PhD DACVIM, University of Pennsylvania

And many more

Topic presentations will be formatted in 12-minute talks, followed by 20 minutes for discussion. Interactive, hands-on workshops will complement topic presentations and ample time for Q&A and networking is on the agenda.

Sunday’s closing talk focuses on the future of equestrian sports, and Monday’s closing session brings all the threads together in analyzing how to build a team around an athlete – horse or human.

Sign Up Info

Registration for two days is $175; and $95 for one day.

IGNITE ELITE Members register for free.

IGNITE Pro Members receive a 25% registration discount.

Register for the Sports Science Seminar here.

Members of the media can inquire about complimentary registration here.

Join IGNITE here.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a platform for advancing leading-edge knowledge, evidence-based approaches and collaborative, proactive practices focused on injury prevention, peak performance and longevity for equine athletes. Five levels of membership provide access to in-person events and an extensive, constantly updated library of live and on-demand content.

For more information, visit www.igniteforequineathletes.com.

Follow IGNITE on Facebook, Instagram and Linked In for updates

Media Contact:

Kim F Miller

Kimfmiller1@mac.com