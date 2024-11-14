Leading Horse Care Brand Farnam Takes New Approach to Equine Digestive Health with the Release of a New Family of Products

Farnam® has released four new products that provide optimal solutions for equine gut and digestive health needs.

Phoenix, AZ — October 24, 2023 –Farnam®, a leading horse care brand for over 75 years in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio has announced the addition of a group of digestive health products. These four new products provide optimal solutions for equine gut and digestive health needs.

The Farnam digestive health products offer a wide-ranging selection of products that can be used depending upon the horse’s unique need. Each product can be used alone or as part of a comprehensive plan.

“At Farnam, we have always been dedicated to providing the best care solutions for horses, and our new digestive products reflect that commitment,” said Stash Easton, Director Equine Marketing at Farnam. “We understand the importance of gut health for equine wellness and performance, which is why we’ve developed a range of products that can be tailored to each horse’s specific needs. Whether used individually or together as part of a total gut and digestive health program, our goal is to help horses thrive at every level.”

Each of the four products can be used during times of stress or daily to ensure horses are at their best. The four new products are:

Probiotic Paste provides rapid replenishment of beneficial intestinal bacteria in times of stress. Exclusive formula delivers immediate digestive support with probiotics, a prebiotic, digestive enzymes, and L-glutamine to maintain a healthy gut microflora, gastrointestinal lining and intestinal health.

Probiotic Powder provides daily delivery of beneficial gut bacteria for horses needing help to maintain a healthy digestive tract. Exclusive formula provides a daily source of probiotics, a prebiotic, digestive enzymes, and L-glutamine for optimal digestion, nutrient absorption and immune health.

Gastric Health Pellets provide daily support for a healthy gastrointestinal tract and gut function in horses prone to occasional gastric upset. Specialized formula buffers stomach acid and maintains a healthy gastric lining for optimal gastrointestinal and digestive health.

Hindgut Stabilizer Pellets provide daily support for a stable hindgut environment and healthy digestive tract in horses on high-grain diets or prone to digestive stress. Unique formula provides a balanced microbiome to support the fermentation of fiber for optimal digestion, nutrient absorption and immune function.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Stash Easton (800-234-2269).

About Farnam

Farnam has been a leading supplier of quality horse care products for over 75 years and is on a mission to continually strengthen the bond between horse owners and their horses with proven, effective, trusted, and innovative horse care solutions. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the horse care industry, Farnam offers an ever-expanding range of premium products from head to hoof. Farnam products can be found at Tractor Supply Co, Amazon, Independent Feed and Tack Dealers, Farm Chain retailers, Chewy and other eCommerce retailers across North America. Farnam is owned by Central Garden & Pet. For more information, please visit www.farnam.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2023 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California, with 6,700 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

