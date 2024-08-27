JOIN THE NRCHA FOUNDATION FOR A NIGHT AT THE STOCKYARDS

Pilot Point, Texas—The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Foundation invites you to the first-ever Night at the Stockyards event held Thursday, October 17, 2024, at Billy Bob’s Texas, during the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity®. The inaugural event will raise money for the NRCHA Foundation to support the Foundation’s commitment to raising money for youth scholarships, the Cowboy Crisis Fund and heritage preservation efforts.

During this can’t-miss gala, attendees will celebrate the spirit of the West while dining on cowboy cuisine, socializing with NRCHA family new and old and enjoying a special live painting session by NRCHA member and Streakin Be Art owner Josey Butler. Enjoy silent and live auctions featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences, including an exclusive VIP box seating package for the Open Finals at the 2024 Snaffle Bit Futurity®.

“We’re so excited for this event,” shared NRCHA Foundation Chairperson Chelsea Edsall. “We’re actively seeking donors for the auctions and can’t wait to celebrate our cow horse family during the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity®. If you’re interested in donating or sponsoring, please reach out to me at foundation@nrcha.com or visit nrcha.co/nrcha-foundation-night-at-the-stockyards.”

The event will kick off with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., Central time, continue with a buffet dinner at 6:15 p.m., move into the program and auctions at 7 p.m., and cap off the evening with dancing to Southern Chrome—Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest country cover band—at 9 p.m. Tickets begin at $120 for a single and increase by sponsorship level, which includes reserved tables and other amenities.

“This special addition to the 2024 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity® helps celebrate our cow horses and members outside the arena for a night of fun and camaraderie,” said NRCHA Executive Director Emily Konkel. “We can’t wait to share this evening with our community and cow horse fans.”

Find complete details and purchase tickets at nrcha.co/nrcha-foundation-night-at-the-stockyards or contact foundation@nrcha.com with questions.

About the National Reined Cow Horse Association

Based in Pilot Point, Texas, the National Reined Cow Horse Association was formed in 1949 in California, with the goal of preserving and educating the public about the rich history of this traditional horsemanship. The NRCHA is responsible for promoting the sport and ensuring high standards of competition and continuing to work to keep the Vaquero tradition alive in today’s equine industry. The NRCHA also supports numerous affiliate clubs across the United States, Europe and abroad. These groups serve as the association’s backbone, holding many NRCHA-sanctioned competitions and events each year. For more information on these events and reined cow horse, visit nrcha.com.

About the NRCHA Foundation

The mission of the NRCHA Foundation is to support the reined cow horse community and honor the legacy of reined cow horse sport through the enactment of charitable and educational programs. Our good works focus on supporting the scholarships, cowboy crisis fund, and heritage preservation, and are dependent upon the charitable support of the NRCHA family.

