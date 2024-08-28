Kicking Off the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris with Paralympian Sydney Collier’s New Memoir

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games kick off August 28 with the Opening Ceremony featuring athletes from around the world in the Parade of Nations before a backdrop of the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees. Para Equestrian events will take place at the Chateau de Versailles, September 3-7, 2024.

Trafalgar Square Books (trafalgarbooks.com) feels there is no better way to celebrate the excitement of the Paralympics than to release a new book that shares the unique journey of a truly remarkable Paralympian. Sydney Collier, Para Dressage competitor at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro and one of four athletes featured in the documentary ParaGold, directed by Ron Davis, teamed up with author Heather Wallace to tell her incredible story in the memoir BEYOND EXPECTATIONS: AN EXTRAORDINARY EQUESTRIAN JOURNEY FROM DEADLY DIAGNOSIS TO THE PARALYMPIC GAMES. From being told she had the extremely rare Wyburn-Mason syndrome, through five strokes, each presenting a new set of physical and emotional challenges, Sydney’s shows readers how she overcame adversity to eventually attain her goal of one day riding at the high-performance level for the United States. With the unique energy and boundless positivity she brings to her daily life, Sydney gives all of us a reason to believe that dreams can be realized, no matter what the odds may be.

Praise for BEYOND EXPECTATIONS:

“Hard to put down.” —Beezie Madden, Olympic Gold Medalist, Two-Time Winner FEI World Cup Finals, Four-Time USEF Equestrian of the Year

“A gripping memoir, simultaneously heartwarming and heart-wrenching.” —Robert Dover, Six-Time Olympian, Former Technical Advisor US Dressage Team, Founder of the Equestrian Aid Foundation, and Author of The Gates to Brilliance

“Like a breath of fresh air.” —Courtney King-Dye, Olympian, Para Rider, Blogger, and Author

256 pages | 50 color photographs | Watch the book trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7txCl0L9Ec

Trafalgar Square Books, a small business based on a farm in rural Vermont, has been publishing books “for the good of the horse” for almost 40 years. Visit us online at TrafalgarBooks.com, and on FB and IG @horseandriderbooks

