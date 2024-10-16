Join us for the Ultimate Equine Celebration: Horse Week, Presented by Boehringer Ingelheim

WATCH. LEARN. BE INSPIRED.

October 1, 2024 – Celebrate the magnificence of horses during Horse Week, an online film festival, proudly presented by Boehringer Ingelheim. This extraordinary event unites horse enthusiasts from around the globe in a weeklong online film festival dedicated to the awe-inspiring world of horses. Boehringer Ingelheim returns as the title sponsor of Horse Week for the fourth year in a row and continues their leading support of this renowned video showcase.

The Featured Film

It’s all in a day’s work at the aptly named Detroit Horse Power (DHP), the subject of Equine Network Productions’ new documentary film, “Youth Power” presented by [GU1] Boehringer Ingelheim. This extraordinary glimpse into DHP’s innovative programs is set to debut during Horse Week, Oct. 20-26, 2024 and was filmed in Detroit, Michigan, a city renowned for a different kind of horsepower. Here, equine-assisted education is bringing opportunity and life lessons to under-resourced urban youth, many of whom had never envisioned themselves on horses before. As if that isn’t powerful enough, how about turning a demolished city school site into the country’s largest urban equestrian center for youth development? Watch as Horse Week spotlights an impressive youth initiative in the Motor City.

How to Watch

Delight in a carefully curated selection of films showcasing horses’ beauty, strength, and spirit. Best of all, this streaming event is completely FREE October 20–26, 2024! Every film will be available for on-demand viewing at your convenience on Ride TV at ridetvgo.tv/horse-week, allowing you to immerse yourself in the equine world anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit HorseWeek.TV and get your free pass to the Horse Week today.

The Support

Horse Week, brought to you by Boehringer Ingelheim, would not be possible without the incredible support and unity from equine brands, companies, associations, and organizations. From horse health spotlights to features on the Wild West and so much more, our partners have made Horse Week the event it is today. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners for helping us continue the celebration of the horse!

Join us in celebrating the splendor of horses during Horse Week. Watch, learn, and be inspired by the incredible stories and features highlighting the unparalleled bond between humans and horses.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.bi-animalhealth.com.

About Equine Network

Equine Network is the largest subscription and membership-based organization delivering content, competition, commerce, and community for the equine world, and those that do business in it.

Media Contact:

Francesca Priore

Marketing Manager

fpriore@equinenetwork.com