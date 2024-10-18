UK Signature Industries Career Fair successfully presents job seekers with equine and distilling opportunities

By Holly Wiemers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 17, 2024) – More than 400 participants capitalized on the chance to apply professional skills they’ve learned in their classes to real-world networking at the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Kentucky Signature Industries Career and Opportunity Fair. The annual event featuring two of the state’s most iconic industries, equine and bourbon, was held Sept. 26 at the Gatton Student Center.

Attendees represented 75 UK majors and academic programs as well as six other universities. Participants met with more than 65 recruiters and employers from the equine and distilling industries.

According to Savannah Robin, UK Ag Equine Programs lecturer of career and professional development and event co-organizer, the fair continues to evolve to serve student and industry needs.

“I am so thrilled to see this event continue to grow. Our students and campus are seeing the vast opportunities within both industries, and that networking is essential to finding their space within them,” she said. “Standing back to observe our students shining as industry professionals at this event is one of the highlights of my year. I am so proud of the work they put into growing their professional skill set throughout their time in the program.”

For equine senior and soon-to-be graduate AJ McCoy, attending the fair was valuable.

“It was a fantastic experience. It gave me a chance to connect with potential employers, explore different career paths and sharpen my networking skills. I found it helpful to have direct conversations with recruiters and learn what companies are looking for in new hires, which will help me in the future,” he said. “I’d encourage other students to make the most of these opportunities, even if they’re unsure about their career goals. It’s a great way to get exposure, ask questions and build confidence in professional settings. You never know what connections you might make.”

For one alum, attending a past fair led to her current position in the distilling industry.

“I’ll admit, I was one of those students who thought professors were overhyping the career fair. But I was proven wrong!” said Cynthia Wells, operations and leadership development professional at Northwest Ordinance Distilling. “The Kentucky Signature Industries Career and Opportunity Fair completely changed my perspective. It was such a great experience and directly helped me land my internship, which ultimately led to the job I have today at the Sazerac Company. I had a strong resume, but so did other students. Attending the career fair well-prepared and dressed professionally allowed me to put a face to my experience and really stand out. I spent time chatting with the Sazerac table and others, showing them who I am beyond my resume. That personal connection made all the difference.”

Wells graduated from the Gatton College of Business and Economics with a business degree focusing on marketing and management. She added a certificate in distillation, wine and brewing as well as a minor in international business.

The impact of both industries on the state is significant. The most recent Kentucky Equine Survey reported the state is home to 209,500 horses on 31,000 operations with $2.1 billion in total income from sales and services. According to the most recent Kentucky Distillers’ Association study, the bourbon industry generates more than 23,100 jobs, with annual wages and salaries of $1.63 billion, producing $9 billion of economic output. It is estimated that Kentucky produces and ages 95 percent of the bourbon sold in the world.

“Kentucky’s important cultural heritage in both areas reflects a long and deep history. Horses and distilled spirits truly are signature industries for the Commonwealth,” said James MacLeod, UK Ag Equine Programs’ director and professor in the Department of Veterinary Science. “The growth and diversity of career opportunities across multiple STEM, social and business disciplines is evident. In addition to their historical and cultural significance, these two industries will continue to provide valuable economic opportunities for Kentucky citizens.”

Equine junior Angelina Sonoqui was one of the attendees who was enthusiastic about the opportunities the fair presented.

“I have been going to the Equine Career and Opportunity Fair the past three years and have always left with several business cards and new opportunities. This most recent career fair granted me the opportunity to speak with past employers and network with new internship and job opportunities,” she said. “Being an equine student interested in the law and policy aspect of the industry, I was happy to see that there were a number of organizations there that I was able to network with. I am very grateful that Ag Equine Programs puts this on every year, and I believe every student should take advantage of this amazing opportunity.”

Katie Christensen, a junior studying agricultural and medical biotechnology, violin performance and the distillation, wine and brewing sciences certificate, attended for the second time this year.

“As a DWB student, I always find that I learn more about the industry and learn about new opportunities that I hadn’t considered at the career fair. For example, I learned that there are research and development internship opportunities that I could have only hoped for,” she said. “Even if you’re not sure if you’re ready for an internship, the career fair is a great place to network and connect with faculty, future employers and other students interested in the field.”

For more information, including a list of employers and details about next year’s event, visit https://students.ca.uky.edu/KY-signature-industries.

Writer: Holly Wiemers, holly.wiemers@uky.edu

