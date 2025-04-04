Keeneland Race Day App Now Features Generative AI Insights

LEXINGTON, KY (April 4, 2025) – Keeneland announces the launch of Artificial Intelligence technology within the Keeneland Race Day App, making it the first race track to offer AI-driven insights to enhance the fan experience. This cutting-edge innovation will provide racing enthusiasts with real-time data on races and runners, predictive analytics and deeper insights about the Keeneland Spring Meet – all at their fingertips.

This new feature integrates Artificial Intelligence to provide insights on races, runners and the race meet as a whole. With tailored summaries based on program data and past performances, fans and horseplayers will gain valuable, real-time analysis to enhance their race-day experience.

The introduction of AI technology reflects Keeneland’s ongoing commitment to innovation while maintaining the tradition and integrity that define its world-class racing experience. Fans can experience these new features by downloading or updating the Keeneland Race Day App.

Generative Insights are available today for April 6-8.

“Keeneland is always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience,” Keeneland Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Christa Marrillia said. “Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned handicapper, this AI-driven feature will provide valuable, real-time analysis to help you make the most of your day at Keeneland.”

The Keeneland Race Day App, which is a guide to handicapping and enjoying a day of racing at the track, can be downloaded on the App Store or is available on Google Play. Click here for more information.

