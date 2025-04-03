DATES ARE ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2025 KIMES RANCH MILLION DOLLAR BREAKAWAY 

Scottsdale, AZ-Kimes Ranch is excited to confirm that the 2025 Million Dollar Breakaway event will return to WestWorld of Scottsdale November 26th to 30th, 2025. In addition to the thrilling roping competitions, attendees can look forward to daily trade shows, nightly awards ceremonies, and country concerts each night from well-known artists.

The first-ever Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Roping event was held in November of 2024 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, marking a historic moment in women’s breakaway roping. With a total payout of over $1,000,000, the event attracted top female ropers from across the nation, showcasing exceptional talent and competition.

Top Money Earners:

Hali Williams: Secured the High-Money Earning title with total winnings of $115,000. Williams demonstrated remarkable consistency, placing in multiple rounds and finishing second in the average with a combined time of 43.02 seconds on 10 head.

Danielle Lowman: Achieved total earnings of $105,000, highlighted by a first-place finish in Round 9 with a swift 1.90-second run.

Reese Jacobs: Amassed $97,500 in total winnings, including a standout performance in Round 10 with a 1.63-second run, earning her $25,000 for that round.

Kelsie Domer: Dominated the average competition, securing first place with a total time of 41.61 seconds on 10 head, earning her $60,000. Her consistent performance throughout the event led to total earnings of $95,000.

Josie Conner: Earned $85,000 in total, with notable performances including a first-place finish in Round 5 with a 1.92-second run.

Jordi Mitchell: Secured total earnings of $80,000, highlighted by a second-place finish in Round 8 with a 2.05-second run.

This historic event not only showcased top-tier breakaway roping but also featured an impressive lineup of musical performances that captivated attendees each evening. Each concert followed the day’s breakaway roping performances and award ceremonies, providing attendees with a full evening of entertainment.

Held at The Earnhardt Nobull.com Stage, the concerts kicked off with a dynamic performance by Josh Weathers, a renowned singer-songwriter from Fort Worth, Texas. Weathers delivered a thrilling show that set the tone for the weekend. On Friday, rising country star Drake Milligan took the stage. His performance resonated with fans, blending traditional sounds with modern flair. The event concluded with a sold-out show featuring Zach Top, who capped off the momentous week of rodeo and top-tier music in his signature style.

For more information on the upcoming event schedule, ticket sales, and participant resources, please visit the official Million Dollar Breakaway website at milliondollarbreakaway.com.

