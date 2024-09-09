Keeneland’s PhotoShelter Provides September Sale Digital Assets for Editorial Use

ATTENTION MEDIA

LEXINGTON, KY (Sept. 9, 2024) – Keeneland will provide photos and video of horses and people at the September Yearling Sale, which begins today at 1 p.m. ET, for editorial use on its PhotoShelter digital asset management system.

The September Sale will cover 12 sessions through Sept. 21. The entire sale is livestreamed at Keeneland.com.

Photos: Includes scenics; images of top-priced horses and people of interest; and shots of upgrades to the Sales Pavilion. Photos of highest-priced horses will be posted each session during Week 1 (Sept. 9-12) and periodically through the remainder of the sale.

Video: September Sale b-roll is available. Video of top-priced horses during Week 1 will be posted near the end of the session in which they sell.

Please credit as “Keeneland photo” or “Keeneland video.”

Access the site at keeneland.photoshelter.com

Login information:

In addition during the September Sale, Keeneland will provide:

Timely updates about top-priced horses of Week 1 posted on Keeneland’s social media (Facebook, Instagram and X).

Press releases recapping each of the 12 sessions distributed daily via email and posted on Keeneland.com.

PhotoShelter users also may retrieve a variety of Keeneland press materials and images, including the 2024 Media Guide, general Keeneland racing and sales scenics, Keeneland logo, press releases and headshots of Keeneland Officers.

Since its first race meet 88 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland hosted the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Owens

859 421-2566

aowens@keeneland.com