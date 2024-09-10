Horizon Structures Presents Series: Understanding Horse Barn Pricing on Social Media

Photos are available on request.

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

When a horse aficionado sees a beautiful horse barn posted on social media that they’d like to have in their own backyard, the first question they likely ask is price. While a picture is worth a 1000 words the picture cannot tell the whole story when it comes to cost. Why are barn building companies reluctant to quote a ballpark price on social media requests? And what does it mean if they do? Here’s why you should pick up the phone.

What You Can and Can’t See In A Photo

One of the fabulous things about modular factory-built barns is that any specific customization or upgrade request can be included at a known cost. While any and all requests can be quoted (and will be quoted on a ‘to the penny’ basis by the leading modular horse barn company Horizon Structures in advance of purchase), the variances in what people want and what barn the company can construct is extensive. This means that when you see a barn picture published on social media as a build that has been accomplished, the company may be reticent about posting the price for several reasons:

Special requests from the client may have been included in the construction or design aspect that you can’t see on the photos such as special site preparations; structural extras such as ground to rafter kickboarded walls; size varies enormously across all dimensions of a structure; or finishing features like door hardware may have been upgraded. There are many design options and when you ‘spec’ your barn (here are the top 5 horse barn features not to miss) this huge variety of options available will also give you the opportunity to manage your budget by plus and minus dollar amounts depending on your needs and wants. Some features may ‘up the price’ and some may diminish the price, and these details may not be apparent to the casual onlooker.

The proud new owner of the structure may not wish to have broadcast to the public at large how much they spent on their barn, regardless of whether it was a lot or a little. Remember some people wish for more privacy than others, and a good company will always respect that.

Modular barns and pre-fabricated run-in sheds are transported over the road and set up on site. So the price should include delivery (freight) and set-up. Social media by its very nature is global. Even when you are viewing a national brand that offers a pre-fabricated or modular horse barn, the cost will involve freight. And that is obviously based on where you live and exactly where the barn will be constructed. But that’s not all.

Even if freight costs are mentioned, change the design of the horse barn and that may change specifics on how it is constructed and its ultimate size and weight. This means the freight costs may be quite different depending on the changes made from the barn seen in the photos or video, even if it is headed to the same zip code.

Take The Smart and Best Option For Accurate Pricing

If you seriously want to know the price structure for a barn build then call and find out. A ballpark figure is just that – a rough statistical estimate based on general criteria. And a figure posted on a specific social media post may not apply to your location or be representative of what you would like to see included in your build.

Sure we are all busy. Sure we may be a little nervous to pick up the phone and chat with someone because we don’t want to be bothered with hard sell tactics and salesman push. Perhaps you are just worried you can’t afford the barn and feel embarrassed to ask. But the details do matter to price and it is prudent to get a solid price foundation so you know what you can or can’t afford to buy.

The smart option and best option to accomplish the goal of knowing what’s what and what’s not, is to call the company (or at least shoot an email to them) and ask specific questions and engage in conversation where you can ask the questions that matter most to you.

A good company does not use these opportunities to push hard sell tactics and pressure you, it offers the wealth of knowledge and the time of their experienced professional staff to educate you about your options. They know that this will result in you making the best decision for you, and that translates ultimately into customer satisfaction and happiness, with a known price and an expected result.

And don’t worry that you won’t understand the salesperson’s accent because English isn’t their first language; be placed on errant mailing lists or be nagged by texts and calls; or if your first language is Spanish not English that you won’t be able to chat. Well – at least -don’t be worried about any of that if you call Horizon Structures, {888-447-4337), because their dedicated team are right here in the U.S.A, and both English and Spanish-speaking staff are on hand to help you.

Saddle Up and Get That Famous “To The Penny” Quote

The ‘’to the penny” quote is not to be snorted at – frankly, why would you invest in a horse barn without one? No-one likes surprises. Exact knowledge of the craftsmanship quality; the materials to be used; the features and barn design; and a clear-cut total price that will complete your final horse housing buy are essential components for a stress-free purchasing experience and peace of mind reasons.

Even if you are not ready to buy now and put together a new barn buy option and enjoy the famous ‘to the penny’ quote from a reputable company like Horizon Structures, it’s still worth a call to find out what your options are so you can work toward owning your own barn. Yes costs may change if an extended period of time passes before you get to dropping the hammer on the buy after you’ve received your quote, but at least you’ll have a clear idea of what is likely involved for your particular barn.

You’ll be surprised at the knowledge a short phone call with a true professional at a barn building company can impart. And likely you’ll find you have a lot more choices and options to control the price point than you ever imagined. When it’s time to saddle up for the serious purchasing ride, you’ll know exactly the track you are taking.

Don’t be shy to pick up the phone and put it to use for the purpose of which it was originally intended, talking to someone.

