Laying the Foundation: The Architecture of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame exhibition to open Jan. 15

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of its founding, which will be recognized and celebrated throughout 2025, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will open its latest exhibition, Laying the Foundation: The Architecture of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Located in the Museum’s Link Gallery, this new exhibition will chronicle how the Museum has physically evolved with the times since its founding in 1950.

The Museum was established by a group of prominent individuals within the sport of thoroughbred racing to be “a permanent home for the important memorabilia for the sport,” C. V. Whitney, one of the Museum’s founders and its first president, said in 1950. Saratoga Springs, home of the historic Saratoga Race Course, proved to be the ideal location. The Museum made its public debut in a temporary location at the Canfield Casino in Congress Park on Aug. 6, 1951.

Four years later, under Walter Jeffords’ presidency, a new Georgian red brick building designed by New York City architect Auguste L. Noel was constructed on Union Avenue, directly across the street from Saratoga Race Course. New York Gov. W. Averell Harriman presided over the formal dedication during the 1955 Saratoga racing season. The National Museum of Racing opened to the public in its permanent home on June 2, 1956.

Laying the Foundation will explore how the Museum has grown since its establishment. Major additions included the West Wing in 1957, the Walter M. Jeffords Memorial Wing in 1960, the George D. Widener Memorial Wing in 1978, and the Paul Mellon Wing in 2000. The Museum has changed with the times while staying true to its mission of preserving and promoting the history of thoroughbred racing in America and continues to inspire racing fans and new audiences.

“We have a lot of plans to celebrate the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame’s 75th anniversary in 2025 and this exhibition is a great starting point to chronicle that journey,” said Jessica Cloer, the Museum’s curator. “This particular exhibition really dives into how the institution has grown throughout the years to better meet the needs of our visitors and achieve our mission.”

Student art show submissions now being accepted

The Museum is now accepting submissions for the 2025 Win, Place Show student art exhibition, sponsored by the New York State Thoroughbred Breeding and Development Fund. Submissions for grades 3-7 are ongoing through Feb. 23 and the deadline for grades 8-12 is March 30.

Win, Place, Show will be open to the public in the Museum’s von Stade Gallery March 1-30 for grades 3-8 and from April 5-May 4 for grades 8-12. Questions about submissions or the shows can be directed to Matt Reichel at (518) 584-0400 ext. 117 or mreichel@racingmuseum.net.

